LOCAL NEWS

Kent shooting suspects crash into ravine off State Route 18

Jun 30, 2023, 1:44 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm

kent shooting...

(Photo from Eastside Fire and Rescue)

(Photo from Eastside Fire and Rescue)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Kent Police arrested a man for a shooting in Snoqualmie Thursday, after he crashed his car into a ravine.

According to a news release, the department received a call about the shooting around 3:48 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. Puget Sound Fire medics transported the victim to the hospital.

Around 7 p.m., a Kent officer saw what he believed to be the vehicle belonging to the shooting suspect. When he attempted to pull the car over, the driver accelerated and tried to flee.

The department authorized a pursuit and officers chased the car for several miles on to State Route 18. The King County Sheriff’s Office, King County deputies and state troopers joined to chase down the suspect. The King County Sheriff’s Helicopter, Guardian 1, also provided air support to aid the pursuit.

The suspect’s car eventually crashed into another vehicle, causing the second car to drive off the road. The suspect’s car contained two occupants, a man and a woman tried to flee on foot. Eastside Fire & Rescue had to rescue one of the two bystanders who had been in the second car because the ravine was so steep.

The woman was injured in the crash and was caught quickly, while the man ran into the woods. A K-9 unit was deployed, and the man was caught a short time later.

The male suspect was arrested on charges of vehicular assault, eluding police, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Kent Detectives continue to investigate the male’s involvement in the prior shootings.

