CRIME BLOTTER

Kitsap County Sheriff asks for public’s help identifying bank robber

Jun 29, 2023, 8:31 AM | Updated: 9:09 am

kitsap bank robber...

KCSO and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that happened around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, when a man walked into a Bremerton Bank of America and demanded cash. (Photo from Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo from Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

New photos of a bank robbery suspect have been released by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department in hopes that the public can help identify him.

The KCSO and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery that happened around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, when a man walked into a Bremerton Bank of America and demanded cash.

Alleged burglar stabbed with ‘samurai sword’ after attacking homeowner with pitchfork

He left the bank and headed south on foot, where he stopped and changed clothes.

Kitsap County deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers, State Fish and Wildlife officers and Bremerton police officers responded to the scene.

A K-9 tried to track him but was unsuccessful.

If you recognize the man or have any information contact the KCSO at KCSOTips@kitsap.gov or call 911.

