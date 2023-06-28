Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Alleged burglar stabbed with ‘samurai sword’ after attacking homeowner with pitchfork

Jun 28, 2023, 1:09 PM | Updated: 1:23 pm

A man was stabbed with what Seattle police describe as a "samurai sword" when he was trying to steal from a residence in North Beacon Hill. (Photo from the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo from the Seattle Police Department)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man was stabbed with what Seattle police described as a “samurai sword” when he was trying to steal from a residence in North Beacon Hill.

Police responded to a call about a burglary in the 2100 block of Beacon Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a man had broken into the victim’s home. The 71-year-old man noticed items were misplaced and his window had been broken and found the burglar in his living room.

The men fought, and at one point, police said that the suspect held the victim to the floor as he attempted to stab him with a pitchfork. The victim was able to escape and get a gun from his bedroom, but the gun jammed when he tried to use it. After the gun malfunctioned, the victim picked up his samurai sword and stabbed the suspect.

After the stabbing, the suspect ran outside to a nearby residence, where he was later detained by officers. A 61-year-old resident witnessed the struggle between the two men.

Police provided medical care until Seattle Fire medics got to the scene. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the 61-year-old male suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The suspect was arrested for burglary and will be booked into King County Jail after being discharged from the hospital.

Two teens arrested for numerous armed robberies in Tacoma

Teenage crime continues in Tacoma as police catch two boys too young to vote but who are still suspected of numerous armed robberies.

The boys are 16 and 15 years-old, and Tacoma police say they robbed at least six people at gunpoint — five of the crimes happening in the same four-hour stretch.

The victims were all women — nurses, grocery store customers, and a person at a bus stop. Victims gave similar descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle the suspects used.

Police say most of them were going to and from their cars when they were put in front of the barrel of a gun.

The next day, police spotted the vehicle they believe the boys used, and after a short chase, they arrested the 16-year-old.

His alleged accomplice was taken into custody Friday.

Both boys were booked into Remann Hall for charges related to a total of six armed robberies. The investigation is ongoing.

Suspect on the loose after woman shot, killed in Auburn

Auburn Police say the person who shot and killed a woman in Auburn near the Muckleshoot Casino is still on the loose.

A 911 call came in around 4:13 a.m. when someone heard a gunshot near the Greentree Condominiums.

More from Crime Blotter: Domestic violence call results in felony arrest in Seattle

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot at least once. Although life-saving measures were taken, the victim was later pronounced dead.

Police say the victim is a 38-year-old woman.

It appears the shooting happened on the road to the complex, not inside one of the homes, but details on where and how exactly the shooting happened are still unclear. DEVELOPING: Police say the person who shot and killed a woman here in Auburn near the Muckleshoot Casino is still on the loose.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, and they tell me there is no direct threat in the area.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Cambell contributed to this report

