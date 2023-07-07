Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Washington Department of Ecology issues statewide drought advisory

Jul 7, 2023, 11:54 AM

drought ecology...

A combine harvests wheat, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, near Pullman, Wash. Across eastern Washington, a drought the National Weather Service classified as "exceptional" has devastated what is normally the fourth largest wheat crop in the nation. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE) issued a statewide advisory this week warning of possible drought conditions as summer continues.

Washington experienced the warmest May on record this year, which, along with low rainfall, has caused “quickly declining water supplies,” the department said.

Washington wildfires: Season is just warming up with high rain deficits

The advisory, which was issued Wednesday, is only an early warning of possible drought conditions as a way for communities to become aware of possible impacts on their water usage. The DOE said they will monitor the water supply around the state and could call for an official drought declaration to authorize emergency funding for the issue.

Jeff Marti, water resources planner for the DOE, is asking the public to work with them in conserving water as the state prepares for a possible drought.

“Our warm weather arrived a few weeks early this year and really kicked the runoff into overdrive,” Marti said. “Now, as we head into the hottest weeks of the summer, we want people to use water wisely and to be aware of our water supply situation. This drought advisory will help us get that message out.”

An abnormally wet and cold April saw higher than average snowpack in the mountains, but due to the warm May, the snow melted early. The extra snowmelt caused a surge of streamflows, which is now starting to dissipate and is now about 75% of normal.

According to KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner, conditions are dry across the region. In western Washington alone, since the start of the year, interior regions from Portland, Oregon, to Bellingham have a deficit of between six and 10 inches of rain. The coast is even worse, with precipitation deficits of 10 inches to nearly 18 inches below average. And the last measurable rain fell on June 20 across much of the region.

The DOE reports irrigators are already having to deal with the lack of water. But, so far, no shortages in municipal water systems have been reported.

But some water systems have established early conservation restrictions though in order to maintain enough drinking water.

“Climate models suggest the summer will continue to be warmer than normal, but should not reach the extremes seen in 2021 when an unprecedented heat dome shattered temperature records across the state,” the DOE said in their advisory.

A map of drought conditions across the state can be found on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s drought information webpage.

Local News

Front of T-Mobile Park ahead of All-Star week. (Julia Dallas)...

Micki Gamez

How do you survive Seattle traffic during All-Star Week? Use free public transportation.

"It's going to be busy. It's going to be crowded. Don't try and get there five minutes before the event or the game starts," John Gallagher said.

15 hours ago

CenturyLink fined...

Bill Kaczaraba

CenturyLink fined nearly $1M for disconnecting service during pandemic

CenturyLink, the state's largest internet and Wi-Fi provider, has been fined $923,000 for disconnecting service during the pandemic.

15 hours ago

Reichert governor campaign...

L.B. Gilbert

Ex-sheriff, congressman Dave Reichert says he will run to be Wash. governor

Former U.S. congressman and King County Sheriff Dave Reichert announced Friday he will run to be Washington's next governor.

15 hours ago

7-eleven shot robbery lynnwood...

L.B. Gilbert

7-Eleven customer shot trying to stop robbery in Lynnwood

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Lynnwood this morning that resulted in at least one man shot.

15 hours ago

republican governor...

L.B. Gilbert

Republican doctor drops out of gubernatorial race, eyes US Senate run

Raul Garcia announced he would be withdrawing from the 2024 Washington state gubernatorial race.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

Mayor’s office says SoDo homeless clear outs not linked to All Star Game, but some remain skeptical

City crews cleared out long-standing homeless encampments Thursday morning along 3rd Avenue South in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Washington Department of Ecology issues statewide drought advisory