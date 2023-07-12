LOCAL NEWS
WSDOT works to find owner of lost penguin stuffed animal
Jul 12, 2023, 8:31 AM | Updated: 8:37 am
(Photo from WSDOT)
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking for the public’s help in reuniting a little lost penguin with its owner.
An adorable stuffed penguin was found on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 and 41st Street in Everett on Tuesday.
WSDOT tweeted out a photo of the lost toy hoping to reunite it with whoever might be looking for it.
We need another reunion. Please help. https://t.co/1xlAtCqhk4
— KIRO Newsradio Traffic (@KIROTraffic) July 12, 2023
Last year, a pea-green triceratops was lost off Interstate 90, and thanks to social media it was able to find it’s way home in time for nap time.