Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Police breakroom footage shows ‘appalling’ tombstone for Black man killed

Jul 12, 2023, 3:26 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

breakroom footage tombstone...

Fencing outside SPD's East Precinct. (Photo courtesy of SPD Blotter)

(Photo courtesy of SPD Blotter)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is coming under scrutiny after body camera footage published by The Seattle Times showed an East Precinct breakroom decorated with some problematic items.

The video is from January 2021, several months after the department abandoned the precinct during the 2020 protests on police violence.

2019 Tacoma traffic stop incident: $3.1M settlement reached in fatal police shooting of Black man

The footage shows several items in the breakroom, including a replica tombstone for Damarius Butts, showing the date he was killed by Seattle police, a Trump 2020 flag, a U.S. Flag, a Black Lives Matter logo on a piece of plywood and an Anarcho-Socialist flag.

Butts was involved in an armed robbery of a downtown Seattle 7-Eleven in 2017. When police confronted Butts, he fired at them, and they fired back. Three officers were injured during the incident, and Butts was killed after being shot 11 times. A 2022 inquest into the incident ruled that police were justified in their use of force.

The Times reported the tombstone is no longer in the break room.

Commission reaction

Joel Merkel Jr., co-Chair of the Seattle Community Police Commission — a self-governed civilian group overseeing the department — said in a statement the tombstone being displayed is indicative of a wider culture issue at SPD.

“I was horrified that this was something that would be displayed in a break room of the Seattle Police Department,” Merkel said. “This is a culture that just cannot exist in any police department, much less a police department that’s under a federal consent decree … to have a tombstone for him in their break room, while his inquest into the circumstances of his death had already begun, is just absolutely appalling.”

“We are also extremely disappointed in SPD’s explanation of the video to the community, which clearly does not match what we can all see on the video,” Merkel added.

SPD declined to comment over the phone, but said they would release a statement shortly.

The Times also notes the Trump 2020 flag, readily available during Republican former President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, was hung “in possible violation of state law and department policy regulating officers’ involvement in partisan politics while on duty.”

The Seattle Office of Police Accountability opened an investigation into the issue and will update their findings in their report here.

Merkel is now looking to engage with SPD and Police Chief Adrian Diaz on the issue, asking what has been done to prevent such displays in the future.

More on the city’s police chief: Seattle Police optimistic about drop in violent crime

“One of the important roles of the community police commission is to advise the City Council on policy and advise the SPD on policy and policy changes. And we want to get to the bottom of what happened that allowed this display to be put up,” Merkel said. “I want to hear from Chief Diaz. What’s different today? What rules and policies apply to the situation? How would he handle the situation if it happened today?”

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

Local News

toddler lynnwood...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Toddler hurt after falling 2 stories out window in Lynnwood

A toddler was hurt Tuesday night after falling out of a 2-story window in Lynnwood, according to South County Fire.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma tenants compete with City Council for renters bill of rights

For those who live in the city of Tacoma, come November, you’ll see two competing measures on a ballot that could give more protection to renters.

15 hours ago

northern lights washington...

Ted Buehner

Northern lights likely to illuminate Washington skies Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday nights offer a great opportunity to see the northern lights without taking a trip to Alaska or Canada.

15 hours ago

Holy Rosary Tacoma church...

Feliks Banel

Battle for Holy Rosary Church’s survival stretches from Tacoma to the Vatican

Four years into a struggle to save a beloved Tacoma church, the community group organized to secure its preservation is taking their battle to the Vatican.

15 hours ago

File - Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon f...

Associated Press

Amazon union sued by former members seeking a new election

A dissenting group composed of some former members of the union at an Amazon warehouse filed a lawsuit accusing the union of violating its own constitution

15 hours ago

colts move tokitae...

L.B. Gilbert

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay shares plans to move whale Tokitae ‘as soon as we can’

Indianapolis Colts owner and philanthropist Jim Irsay is still working on bringing the orca Tokitae back to the Salish Sea, and he says he's helping to fund the effort.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle Police breakroom footage shows ‘appalling’ tombstone for Black man killed