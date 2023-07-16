Close
6 dead, 3 injured in Tacoma highway collision on SR 509 northbound

Jul 16, 2023, 12:49 PM | Updated: 5:16 pm

MyNorthwest Content Editor

A serious car crash in Tacoma, on State Route 509 northbound, resulted in at least five people dead and four critically injured near Alexander Ave.

Gun violence erupts in South Sound leaving 2 dead and one shot in face

When troopers arrived, all lanes on SR 509 NB were shut down, with traffic rerouted to Port of Tacoma Road. Highway troopers and investigators are on the scene, as of this reporting.

Medics with the Tacoma Fire Department transported the four injured people to the hospital, where one later died. Washington State Patrol (WSP) believed a T-Bone-style collision caused one of the vehicles to flip over and catch fire.

Officials expect the road to be reopened by 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

