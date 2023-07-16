6 dead, 3 injured in Tacoma highway collision on SR 509 northbound

A serious car crash in Tacoma, on State Route 509 northbound, resulted in at least five people dead and four critically injured near Alexander Ave.

Collision reported on SR 509 NB at MP 2.94 near Alexander Ave beginning at 11:19 am on July 16, 2023 until further notice. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) July 16, 2023

I am extremely saddened to announce that as a result of this collision, 5 people have been pronounced deceased. 4 additional persons are in critical condition. Our Major Accident Investigation Team has been activated. Expect an extended closure. — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) July 16, 2023

When troopers arrived, all lanes on SR 509 NB were shut down, with traffic rerouted to Port of Tacoma Road. Highway troopers and investigators are on the scene, as of this reporting.

Medics with the Tacoma Fire Department transported the four injured people to the hospital, where one later died. Washington State Patrol (WSP) believed a T-Bone-style collision caused one of the vehicles to flip over and catch fire.

Officials expect the road to be reopened by 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.