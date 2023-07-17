Gov. Inslee endorses Nick Brown for Attorney General

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday that he would be officially endorsing former U.S. Attorney General Nick Brown in his election to become the next Washington State Attorney General.

Brown announced he would be running July 12 after stepping down as U.S. attorney in Seattle.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in May that he would not be seeking the office again but would be running for Governor.

Brown, 46, served less than two years as the top federal prosecutor for western Washington before stepping down in June in anticipation of the campaign.

Brown is a Washington native who grew up in Pierce County before heading to Harvard Law School. He later joined the U.S. Army before returning to serve as Washington’s first Black U.S. attorney.

Brown also previously worked as general counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee and as a litigation partner at a prominent Seattle law firm. He was also a contestant on the second season of the reality show “Survivor,” which aired in 2001, according to the Associated Press.

On Twitter, Inslee said that he was endorsing Brown, highlighting his time spent working together as a federal prosecutor.

“Nick and I navigated the early years of the Trump administration together, working to keep Washingtonians safe from Trump’s hateful agenda. Nick also led my office’s work to end the death penalty in our state,” Inslee said. “Time and again, I’ve seen Nick fight to get our communities [the] support they need, and for a legal system that is more just. Hope you’ll join me in supporting Nick. Check out his new campaign website here.”