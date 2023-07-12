Nick Brown, former US attorney, announces run for Washington AG

The man who recently stepped down as U.S. attorney in Seattle, Nick Brown, announced Wednesday he would be running for Washington’s next attorney general.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in May that he would not be seeking the office again but would be running for Washington Governor.

Washington AG Ferguson getting demands to reveal donors in gubernatorial campaign

Brown, 46, served less than two years as the top federal prosecutor for western Washington before stepping down in June in anticipation of the campaign.

Brown is a Washington native, growing up in Pierce County before heading to Harvard Law School, later the U.S. Army before returning to the state to serve as Washington’s first Black U.S. attorney.

He also previously worked as general counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee and as a litigation partner at a prominent Seattle law firm. He was also a contestant on the second season of the reality show “Survivor,” which aired in 2001, according to the Associated Press.

So far, the only other candidate that has declared an intention of running for the open Attorney General position is state Sen. Manka Dhingra, who represents the 45th Legislative District and is a longtime prosecutor herself.

Dhingra, a Redmond Democrat who serves as deputy majority leader, was also senior deputy prosecutor in King County for the past 20 years and helped train police in crisis intervention.

“Under Bob Ferguson’s leadership, more and more people have realized the potential of this office and how it can positively impact people’s lives,” Dhingra said to the Associated Press. “It’s important to have the next attorney general who is a fighter, who will stand up for people’s rights and ensure that we are protecting people and taking care of people.”

Brown said that his main goals, if he were to be elected, are reducing gun violence, ensuring access to abortions, and protecting consumers.

“Keeping Washington families safe has been my life’s work,” Brown said in his announcement. “As U.S. Attorney, I successfully prosecuted violent crime, drug cartels, and people who preyed on children. As general counsel for Governor Inslee, I stood up to Donald Trump to help stop the Muslim ban. In the Army JAG Corps, I fought to defend our soldiers and our freedom. As Attorney General, I’ll keep fighting for the people and families of Washington every day.”