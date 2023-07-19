A motorcyclist was killed after a hit-and-run on Interstate 5 near 54th Avenue East in Fife, and investigators are looking for the car that hit the man.

Around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers were called to the scene where they found a 48-year-old woman dead.

Crash sends car into Puget Sound, woman rescued by bystanders

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo said the driver of a white BMW was believed to have been speeding when they hit the motorcycle. The BMW ended up on its roof about a mile away from where it hit the motorcycle.

The driver of the car, though, was nowhere to be found.

WSP said the suspect is believed to be a 20-year-old man from Auburn, he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Authorities are using a K-9 search team to look for the driver.

WSP said that the scene will be blocked off for several hours, and as of 7 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said northbound traffic was backed up to State Route 16.

Updated: Collision on I-5 NB at MP 138 near Fife North City Limits beginning at 3:18 am on July 19, 2023 until further notice. The HOV lane and left lane are blocked in both directions. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) July 19, 2023