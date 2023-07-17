Crash sends car into Puget Sound, woman rescued by bystanders

(Photo from KIRO 7)

A two-car collision by Alki Beach in West Seattle sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition Sunday evening, after her car ended up in the Puget Sound. According to the Seattle Fire Department, the accident happened on Alki Avenue Southwest around 5:51 p.m..

Witnesses say that one driver crashed into another, pushing her car into Elliott Bay while his car hit a building.

Bystanders pulled the driver of the car in the water out of her vehicle and back onto land.

Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the scene near the 1300 block of Alki Avenue Southwest.

The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car that hit the building was transported to a hospital as well. Their condition is unknown.

Crews are responding to reports of a car in the water near the 1300 block of Alki Ave SW. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 17, 2023