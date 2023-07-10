Unconscious skydiver rescued from tree in Shelton

A skydiver was found unconscious in a tree in Shelton by Washington State Patrol (WSP) early Monday morning.

WSP said the man had passed out from G-forces during the skydive, but luckily his emergency parachute opened, and he landed in a tree.

The tree was near the WSP Academy in Shelton. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center as a precaution.

#MasonCounty: A skydiver was rescued from a tree earlier today on the WSP drive course in Shelton. The diver lost consciousness due to the g-force. But luckily his emergency parachute deployed. The man was shaken up but was airlifted to Harborview as precautionary. pic.twitter.com/OMXgJw1vSs — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) July 9, 2023