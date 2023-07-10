Close
LOCAL NEWS

Unconscious skydiver rescued from tree in Shelton

Jul 10, 2023, 12:25 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm

skydiver rescued...

(Photo from Washington State Patrol)

(Photo from Washington State Patrol)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A skydiver was found unconscious in a tree in Shelton by Washington State Patrol (WSP) early Monday morning.

WSP said the man had passed out from G-forces during the skydive, but luckily his emergency parachute opened, and he landed in a tree.

The tree was near the WSP Academy in Shelton. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center as a precaution.

