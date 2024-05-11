Close
MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Will we be able to see the northern lights again this weekend? It’s likely

May 11, 2024, 4:08 PM

Image: The northern lights can be seen in South Seattle on Friday, May 10, 2024.
Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

For those who were willing to stay awake or wake up, the northern lights captivated Western Washington and many parts of the U.S. and the world Friday night and early Saturday as a breathtaking colorful light show took over the skies.

Will the show continue this weekend?

Forecasters have suggested good news for those who are interested: A chance to catch the encore Saturday night or Sunday. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers called this a “multiday event.”

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration‘s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday afternoon that as “the historic geomagnetic storm continues,” aurora “will likely be visible over a large portion of the United States again (Saturday night) and Sunday night.”

In its coverage, however, USA Today added a word caution that forecasting space weather is difficult as researchers have to rely on observations of the sun, which is 93 million miles away from Earth to make their predictions.

Also, there is the possibility that lights may not have the same intensity as Friday night and early Saturday.

“I am going to go out and say, I don’t think it’s going to be as strong,” Bill Murtagh, program coordinator for the Space Weather Prediction Center, told CNN Saturday.

When will be the best time to see the northern lights Saturday?

Peak visibility time Saturday night will be between 9 p.m. and midnight, with some chance until 2 a.m., AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines said, according to USA Today.

The best visibility happens away from light pollution and on clear nights. To see how light-polluted your area is, visit ClearDarkSky’s light pollution map. Weather forecasts have suggested that the Seattle area will be clear Saturday night.

What has caused the northern lights phenomenon?

The phenomenon comes after NOAA issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday. Geomagnetic storms, which can trigger the picturesque light displays we have been privy to, range from G1, which NOAA considers “minor” to G5, which are “extreme.” NOAA explained Saturday that G3 (strong) and G4 (severe) conditions persisted through much of Saturday and a G4 watch is on for Sunday as well. The agency previously stated it hadn’t seen a solar storm like this since 2005.

The spectacular event occurred because of a series of strong coronal mass ejections from the sun. Notably, NOAA stated on X, the source of the storm is a large complex sunspot cluster that is 17 times the diameter of Earth, or the size of 17 Earths.

Do these geomagnetic storms impact people on Earth?

NOAA states on its website that G5 storms can cause “widespread voltage control problems and protective system problems can occur. ” In addition, “some grid systems may experience complete collapse or blackouts. Transformers may experience damage.”

The federal agency also said there were preliminary reports of power grid irregularities, degradation of high-frequency communications and global positioning systems.

But the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that, so far, no region had reported any significant impact from the storms. The U.S. Department of Energy said Saturday it is not aware of any impact from the storms on electric customers.

NOAA predicted that strong flares will continue through at least Sunday, and a spokeswoman said via email that the agency’s Space Weather Prediction Center had prepared well for the storm.

On Saturday morning, SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service said on its website that service had been degraded and its team was investigating. CEO Elon Musk wrote on the social platform X overnight that its satellites were “under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far.”

But it shouldn’t affect the people who live on Earth.

“For most people here on planet Earth, they won’t have to do anything,” said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist with NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

“That’s really the gift from space weather: the aurora,” Steenburgh added. He and his colleagues said the best views may come from phone cameras, which are better at capturing light than the naked eye.

Send us your photos

If you capture some spring pictures or do get to see the northern lights, please share your photos with MyNorthwest on our Share With Us page.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Julia Dallas

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.

