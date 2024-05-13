It was announced Monday that KIRO Newsradio has won a 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for anchor Heather Bosch’s in-depth investigation series “Facing Fentanyl.”

“Facing Fentanyl,” which explored the region’s exploding drug crisis, won the news series award in the Region 1 Radio | Large Market category. Region 1 comprises Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Each year, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) presents awards to news organizations across the country whose work demonstrates the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the broadcast journalism profession.

Regional winners automatically advance to the National Murrow Award competition. Those winners will be announced in August.

Cathy Cangiano, senior vice president and market manager at Bonneville Seattle, expressed pride in Bosch and the KIRO Newsradio team for being honored.

“This Murrow Award reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering impactful stories that resonate with our audience,” Cangiano said. “We are incredibly proud to see Heather’s work recognized with such a prestigious award. This accolade is a testament to the talent and hard work of our news team.”

This is the third consecutive year KIRO Newsradio has won at least one Regional Murrow award. In 2023, KIRO Newsradio was recognized for its work by “Seattle’s Morning News” co-host Dave Ross in the area of excellence in writing and anchor Aaron Granillo in the area of investigative reporting, which also took on the dangers of fentanyl.

In 2022, KIRO Newsradio took home awards as “Seattle’s Morning News” won best newscast and Ross was recognized in the area of excellence in writing.

Another major award for ‘Facing Fentanyl’

Bosch’s news series also was honored at the end of March by the Alliance for Women in Media with a prestigious Gracie Award. Her work was recognized as the best “Hard News Feature” by any local radio station in America.

These awards recognize exceptional programming produced by women, for women and about women across various media platforms.

Fellow KIRO Newsradio anchor Lisa Brooks also won a Gracie for “Best Soft News Feature” for her report on “The Hub of Hope.” This feature explored a Kent-Meridian High School project that provides free essential resources to students, fostering a supportive learning environment.

The Gracie Awards, named after the late Gracie Allen, celebrate outstanding individual achievements and team leadership. They specifically honor women who drive positive change and contribute to shaping fulfilling careers in media.

Contributing: Steve Coogan and Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

