KIRO Newsradio anchors receive Gracie Awards for outstanding work

Mar 28, 2024, 10:08 AM

KIRO Newsradio gracie awards...

From left, headshots of KIRO Newsradio anchors Heather Bosch, Lisa Brooks, both winners of 2024 Gracie Awards

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF


MyNorthwest.com

Heather Bosch and Lisa Brooks, anchors at KIRO Newsradio, have been honored by the Alliance for Women in Media with prestigious Gracie Awards. These awards recognize exceptional programming produced by women, for women, and about women across various media platforms.

More KIRO Newsradio accolades: Seattle Morning News host Dave Ross nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame

Bosch’s in-depth investigation, titled “Facing Fentanyl,” delved into the region’s exploding drug crisis. Her work was recognized as the best “Hard News Feature” by any local radio station in America.

Heather Bosch’s four-part Facing Fentanyl series: Hear the voices of people hurting

Brooks received the award for “Best Soft News Feature” for her report on “The Hub of Hope.” This feature explored a Kent-Meridian High School project that provides free essential resources to students, fostering a supportive learning environment.

Lisa Brooks’ award-winning story: Free program provides real solutions at Kent-Meridian High School

Cathy Cangiano, Senior Vice President and Market Manager at Bonneville Seattle, expressed pride in Bosch and Brooks’ accomplishments.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Heather and Lisa’s accomplishments,” Cangiano said. “Our company is dedicated to looking for solutions and not just problems, which is exactly what these two reports did.”

The Gracie Awards, named after the late Gracie Allen, celebrate outstanding individual achievements and team leadership. They specifically honor women who drive positive change and contribute to shaping fulfilling careers in media.

This year marks the third consecutive year that KIRO Newsradio staffers have received Gracie Awards.

KIRO Newsradio anchors receive Gracie Awards for outstanding work