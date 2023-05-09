Facing Fentanyl: Hear the voices of people hurting

Overdose deaths in Washington state are on track to surpass last year’s death toll. In King County alone, there have been more than 463 deaths so far in 2023, most of which are due to the synthetic drug fentanyl.

KIRO Newsradio is airing a five-part series, “Facing Fentanyl,” to explore where this drug is coming from, why it’s so lethal, as well as the damage it is doing to the people of western Washington.

King County overdose dashboard shows snowballing fentanyl deaths

Listen to Part One of “Facing Fentanyl” here, and stay tuned for Part 2 airing Wednesday:



