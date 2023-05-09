Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Facing Fentanyl: Hear the voices of people hurting

May 9, 2023, 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:07 am

Seattle drugs Fentanyl...

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 12: A homeless man, 24, smokes fentanyl on March 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Widespread drug addiction is endemic in Seattle's large homeless community, which the city is currently trying to move out from shared public spaces. According to a recent report commissioned by Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis, the COVID-19 pandemic put undue pressure on the city's shelter system and delayed funds for new housing, leading to an increase in homelessness. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Overdose deaths in Washington state are on track to surpass last year’s death toll. In King County alone, there have been more than 463 deaths so far in 2023, most of which are due to the synthetic drug fentanyl.

KIRO Newsradio is airing a five-part series, “Facing Fentanyl,” to explore where this drug is coming from, why it’s so lethal, as well as the damage it is doing to the people of western Washington.

King County overdose dashboard shows snowballing fentanyl deaths

Listen to Part One of “Facing Fentanyl” here, and stay tuned for Part 2 airing Wednesday:


Follow Heather Bosch on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York St...

Associated Press

Ryanair to order between 150 and 300 Boeing 737 Max jets

Ryanair will order 150 Boeing 737 Max planes with an option for 150 more, marking the biggest aircraft purchase in the Irish airline's history and a boost for Boeing.

10 hours ago

Amtrak Portland...

L.B. Gilbert

Amtrak suspends service to Portland due to landslide

A landslide in Clark County north of Vancouver caused Amtrak to cancel all trains Tuesday between Portland and Seattle.

10 hours ago

Lynnwood councilmember NAACP misinformation campaign...

Lisa Brooks

Lynnwood city councilmember settles ethics complaint

The Lynnwood City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a settlement agreement with councilmember Joshua Binda.

10 hours ago

The Seattle Fire Department. (Seattle City Council, Flickr)...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Council working to create protections for firefighters

The Seattle City Council is considering a new bill that would give firefighters in the line of duty better protection.

10 hours ago

hole...

L.B. Gilbert

West Seattle Bridge ramp reopens as crews repair hole early

Crews repaired the large hole on the SR-99 northbound on-ramp from the West Seattle Bridge early Tuesday morning.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Are school threats, swatting calls costing taxpayers money? One expert believes so

Shelton View Elementary went into lockdown Monday afternoon after Bothell police say a threatening phone call was made to the school.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Facing Fentanyl: Hear the voices of people hurting