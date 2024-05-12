Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Pro-Israel march at UW to go through liberated zone encampment on campus

May 12, 2024, 1:16 PM

Protesters continue to gather at the liberated zone encampment on UW's campus on May 7, 2024. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A pro-Israel march, dubbed “United for Israel,” is occurring at the University of Washington (UW) Sunday at 4:30 p.m., and is expected to go through the campus’ liberated zone encampment made up of pro-Palestinian protestors.

Members of Pursuit NW, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, are organizing the march. They said they will only walk through public spaces on the campus, including through the pro-Gaza tent camp set up in UW’s quad area.

The rally starts at Red Square on the University of Washington campus, according to The Lynnwood Times, and concludes at the Pursuit Seattle campus on UW’s fraternity row.

Trained, armed security guards will be with the Pursuit NW members marching.

“This is a peaceful rally,” organizers of the march stated in a news release. “Please be respectful to passersby and avoid making or responding to provocations.”

UW has responded by calling on people in the pro-Gaza tent camp to voluntarily dismantle the encampment for everyone’s safety.

“Every day the encampment remains, the security concerns escalate and become more serious – for our UW community and for the people in the encampment itself,” UW said in a public statement. “The university is aware of a counter-protest being organized this Sunday that gives us significant concern because of the likelihood for confrontations.

“We have repeatedly conveyed our concerns about these risks to encampment organizers and to those who organize counter-protests,” the university continued. “We are grateful to all, including leadership in the Jewish community, who are working to deescalate the situation.”

Pursuit NW also invited StandWithUs and the Jewish community to attend the rally.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

