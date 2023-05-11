Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Facing Fentanyl: How a synthetic opioid became the deadliest drug in America

May 11, 2023, 6:50 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

fentanyl...

FILE—In this Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, a fentanyl user holds a needle near Kensington and Cambria in Philadelphia. Suicides and drug overdoses helped lead a surge in U.S. deaths last year, and drove a continuing decline in how long Americans are expected to live. Heading into key elections in 2022, there have been assertions that the drug might be handed out like Halloween candy, something the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's head has said isn't true. And some candidates for elected office frame the crisis as mostly a border-control issue, though experts say the key to reining in the crisis is reducing demand for the drugs. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Federal agents estimate that six out of every 10 fentanyl pills on the street contain a potentially deadly dose, yet people are taking the illegal drug every day.

As our series, Facing Fentanyl, continues, KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch looks at why this drug is so addictive and deadly.

Listen to Part 3 here:

Fran Humphreys smiled as she looked at a video of a silly dance her daughter Sophie did to celebrate her birthday.

“Happy birthday, Mom!” Sophie said brightly.

Memories are all that Fran has of her daughter.

“She bought what she thought was a Percocet a couple of days after she had graduated from beauty school, and sadly, she never woke up,” Fran said.

The pain pill was counterfeit, it contained a deadly dose of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Sophie is one in a staggering number of overdoses — her’s fatal — that continue to climb.

Seattle Fire Lieutenant Paramedic Brian Wallace said he has seen the increase in overdoses firsthand.

“Three years ago, we responded to roughly 3,000 calls in that category. Last year it was 3,600, and in the last 12 months, it’s over 5,600 calls,” Wallace said. “The growth of this category of this emergency is eye-wateringly large.”

King County saw 1,000 deadly overdoses last year alone, 80% of which involved opioids, the most common being fentanyl.

“You’re talking about something that’s many times more powerful than heroin or morphine,” Doctor Caleb Banta Green said, who has studied opioid use disorder since the 1990s.

The CDC reported fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine and about 50 times more potent than heroin.

Banta Green said fentanyl is manufactured and used in healthcare settings under tight controls in the United States, so what you’re getting virtually anywhere else — including the pill Sophie bought online — is illegal.

“Now, it’s an unregulated product, and you have no idea what’s in it or how strong it is, and that’s why there’s such an extreme overdose risk,” Green said.

Those who survive can get trapped in a cycle of drug use that’s much more volatile than the heroin that fentanyl has now replaced as the drug of choice.

“The thing you need to understand about fentanyl that’s so different from heroin: heroin you might use four to six times a day. It has a medium duration of effect. Fentanyl is so short-acting, people are using it 10 to 15 times a day,” Green said. “So fentanyl head-to-head with heroin is more dangerous, but now you’re using three times as often. That’s three times as many opportunities to overdose. The fatal overdose rate for fentanyl is about four times higher than heroin, which is why we’ve seen such a massive increase in deaths.”

Another big concern is that illegal fentanyl is turning up in other drugs, and sometimes the user has no idea.

“I do find this credible in many cases. They think they were using cocaine, or they knew they were smoking, but they just thought they were smoking some kind of marijuana [but there was fentanyl in it],” Wallace said.

Wallace claimed the epidemic has not only grown more deadly, but it has spread everywhere. First responders said they treat overdose patients from the streets to the suburbs, rendering aid by helping them breathe, administering Naloxone — which can reverse an opioid overdose — and trying to get them into drug treatment.

Wallace said they’ve brought people back from the brink, only to be called back at a later date.

“People that we’ve seen overdose in one week or one month — they did not want to be treated, and they had a subsequent overdose that was fatal,” said Wallace.

And Humphreys wants you to know that sometimes it just takes one pill.

“It’s hard because your family has this big hole in it, and you’re supposed to keep living with part of your heart gone. It’s hard. With one stupid pill,” Humphreys said.

More from the Facing Fentanyl series

Part 1, Facing Fentanyl: Hear the voices of people hurting

Part 2, Facing Fentanyl: Addiction in pregnancy ‘ruins multiple lives’

Follow Heather Bosch on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

molasses spill...

L.B. Gilbert

Molasses, milk spill onto WA highways in separate crashes

Two delivery trucks have spilled their payloads across the highway, but not to worry, the spill of molasses and milk is nothing to cry about.

12 hours ago

Pike Place Cherry Trees record temperatures...

Bill Kaczaraba

The heat is on: Potentially record temperatures coming to Seattle

If you like sun and heat, the coming week will be your cup of tea. Potentially record temperatures are arriving, and before this heat wave is over, we could see highs in the 90s.

12 hours ago

pizza drone...

L.B. Gilbert

Pagliacci Pizza to begin drone delivery service in 2024

Seattle's Pagliacci Pizza says its newest drone program could carry two 13-inch pizzas and side dishes to a customer.

12 hours ago

shelter-in-place...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Shelter-in-place incidents cause schedule change at local schools

Two local schools impacted by shelter-in-place incidents Wednesday will change their operations for Thursday.

12 hours ago

wa notify...

L.B. Gilbert

Department of Health sunsets COVID-19 exposure app WA Notify

The WA DOH announced Monday that its COVID-19 exposure notification smartphone app, WA Notify, is going away today.

12 hours ago

cuts schools...

Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Seattle changing school start times to save money; pushing other cuts to close major deficit

School start times are changing for some Seattle schools to help the district save money as it grapples with a $131 million dollar deficit.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Facing Fentanyl: How a synthetic opioid became the deadliest drug in America