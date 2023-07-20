Free shuttle service returns to Seattle’s waterfront

Like many businesses in Seattle, the free waterfront shuttle service shut down during the pandemic.

This week, it made its return offering rides between the Space Needle, Pioneer Square, King Street Station, Chinatown-International District, and along the scenic and expanding Seattle waterfront.

Monday’s run was the first of the season as tourism starts to reach levels seen before the pandemic, according to the Seattle Historic Waterfront Association.

Passengers can hop onboard a shuttle at any of its designated loading zones along its route, where busses are scheduled approximately every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The shuttles will operate from July 17 to Sept. 24.

Space is limited and service can be impacted by heavy traffic and events along the route.

Visit the Seattle waterfront website for where each stop is located.

