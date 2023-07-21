Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Ellensburg among cities with fastest-growing rent prices year-over-year

Jul 20, 2023, 6:12 PM | Updated: 6:13 pm

Ellensburg (Photo courtesy of Central Washington University)...

Ellensburg (Photo courtesy of Central Washington University)

(Photo courtesy of Central Washington University)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s not getting any more reasonable to live in Ellensburg as the central Washington city ranks No. 3 for the fastest-growing cost of a one-bedroom rental this year, according to Dwellsy.

Despite rent for one-bedroom apartments either plateauing or decreasing in 2023 nationally, Ellensburg continued to climb in rising rent rates, only beaten by Las Cruces, New Mexico, which had a 38.1% rent growth since last year, and Corpus Christi, Texas.

More on rent studies: Seattleites on minimum wage need 80-hour weeks to afford rent

“Last month, year-over-year rent growth was 51.4% for Las Cruces, so at least it’s headed in a better direction,” Jonas Bordo, CEO and founder of Dwellsy, said in a prepared statement. “Corpus Christi, Texas, is quickly catching up with a rent increase of 36.9%.”

The median price for a one-bedroom in Seattle is now $1,745 — the No. 20 most expensive area to rent a one-bedroom apartment. While rent in Seattle only climbed by an average of 1%, it is still $450 above the national average. Of the 19 regions ranking above Seattle, 11 are in California and three in New York.

“Again, these are the fastest-growing rental markets in the country, so if you don’t live in one of them, you can probably expect rent growth to remain moderate over the coming months,” Bordo continued. “If you are a resident of one of these cities, take heart: Most markets don’t stay on these lists for long, and, hopefully, rising rent prices mean that your community is growing and developing.”

More on rent: Small Seattle landlords frustrated with late rent fees now capped at $10

Rounding out the top 10 of highest spikes in rent is Charleston, W.Va. (+33.1%), Terre Haute, Ind. (+31.8%), Fargo, N.D. (+30.8%), Fayetteville, N.C. (+28.3%), Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala. (+26.7%), Jefferson City, Mo. (+26.6%), and College Station-Bryan, Texas (+25.9%).

Local News

(KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

K9 ends seven-hour standoff in Tacoma

A seven-hour standoff in Tacoma ended when the 45-year-old domestic violence suspect was discovered hiding in the trunk of his car.

18 hours ago

Chinatown International-District Fire...

Sam Campbell

Power restored to Chinatown-International District residents after fire

Seattle Fire Department crews are at the scene of a fire in a vacant building in the Chinatown-International District.

18 hours ago

pullayup fire...

Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Family of 8 loses house, garage and car in Puyallup fire

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said no one was injured. However, a detached garage, most of the house, and a car burned.

18 hours ago

popeyes tacoma...

MyNorthwest Video

Rantz has a bone to pick with ‘dummy’ food delivery drivers

A Tacoma couple’s home address has been falsely listed as a Popeyes in a food delivery app. Unfortunately, DoorDash drivers are dumb enough to be knocking on the door and asking for chicken. “The DoorDash driver then goes to this home that is very clearly a home,” Jason Rantz said on KTTH 770 AM. “You […]

18 hours ago

Auto theft...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tukwila launches new weapon in fight against area car thefts

Tukwila Police are cracking down on car thefts with a new tool called an "automatic license plate reader."

18 hours ago

Inslee gas prices...

Frank Sumrall

Inslee on debilitating gas prices: ‘We won’t stand for’ corporate greed

"The CEO of Exxon Oil made $35 million last year while he's jacking up our prices through the roof," Inslee said.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ellensburg among cities with fastest-growing rent prices year-over-year