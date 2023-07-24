Seattle rain returns: 33-day dry streak comes to an end

Seattle’s getting some rain today after a 33-day dry streak.

Nice way to start the workweek. What a sunrise this morning! Did you see it? Would love to see more pictures. Here is a set from the roof here at the office on Lake Washington. #wawx pic.twitter.com/5COtvuD2N0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 24, 2023

“Some light rain at the coast this morning, but a lot of it is not making it to the ground,” said KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard. “This is just the first wave out ahead of the stronger wave that comes in later.”

Allard said we should see some light showers on and off throughout the morning.

Happy Monday! Light showers will increase later this morning, with some pockets of briefly heavier rain tonight. I’m timing that cold front out for you and if we will break our no measurable rain streak! #NickKnows #wawx pic.twitter.com/yjT4dQDn6g — Nick Allard (@NickAllardKIRO7) July 24, 2023

The stronger wave of moisture should come in between 5-9 p.m.

“I don’t think we will see a lot of participation today, but I do think it will be measurable and we should break our dry streak of over 30 days without rain,” Allard explained.

One more sunny day today before the rain arrives Monday. Rain tomorrow will end the Seattle dry streak at 33 days. Showers early Tuesday. Dry with temperatures near or slightly below normal Wednesday through Saturday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/gkQi83tRa4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 23, 2023

The National Weather Service in Seattle said highs will be from the mid-60s to lower 70s Monday. Showers early tomorrow, a little bit warmer with more sun and that will be the trend through the weekend. Dry with temperatures near or slightly below normal Wednesday through Saturday.

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard contributed to this story.