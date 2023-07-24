Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle rain returns: 33-day dry streak comes to an end

Jul 24, 2023, 7:28 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

Seattle clouds...

Clouds off and on today in Seattle. (David Mark/Pixabay via KIRO 7 News)

(David Mark/Pixabay via KIRO 7 News)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle’s getting some rain today after a 33-day dry streak.

“Some light rain at the coast this morning, but a lot of it is not making it to the ground,” said KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard. “This is just the first wave out ahead of the stronger wave that comes in later.”

Allard said we should see some light showers on and off throughout the morning.

The stronger wave of moisture should come in between 5-9 p.m.

“I don’t think we will see a lot of participation today, but I do think it will be measurable and we should break our dry streak of over 30 days without rain,” Allard explained.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said highs will be from the mid-60s to lower 70s Monday. Showers early tomorrow, a little bit warmer with more sun and that will be the trend through the weekend. Dry with temperatures near or slightly below normal Wednesday through Saturday.

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard contributed to this story.

