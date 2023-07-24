Man shot in head after road rage incident in Gorst

Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a suspected road rage incident in Gorst Monday afternoon that ended with a man shot in the head.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, troopers were called to Highway 16 in Gorst– about five miles west of Port Orchard.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax says two drivers got into a confrontation, which ended in a shooting.

🚨#KitsapCounty: EB 16 in Gorst is fully blocked for an investigation regarding a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting. More details will follow. For now expect the roadway to be closed for an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/0G6JlND96k — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) July 24, 2023

According to Weatherwax, the male victim was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. His condition is currently unknown.

The suspect is now in custody.

All lanes of Eastbound Highway 16 are now open after being blocked for the investigation.