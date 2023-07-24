Close
Man shot in head after road rage incident in Gorst

Jul 24, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Gorst road rage...

Washington state patrol is on the scene of a suspected road rage incident in Kitsap County Monday afternoon that ended with a man shot in the head. (Trooper Katherine Weatherwax/Twitter)

(Trooper Katherine Weatherwax/Twitter)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a suspected road rage incident in Gorst Monday afternoon that ended with a man shot in the head.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, troopers were called to Highway 16 in Gorst– about five miles west of Port Orchard.

More road rage: State Patrol search for road rage shooter on SR-16 in Tacoma

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax says two drivers got into a confrontation, which ended in a shooting.

According to Weatherwax, the male victim was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. His condition is currently unknown.

The suspect is now in custody.

All lanes of Eastbound Highway 16 are now open after being blocked for the investigation.

