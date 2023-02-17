State Patrol search for road rage shooter on SR-16 in Tacoma

The Washington State Patrol hopes anybody who saw a road rage shooting happen on State Route 16 Thursday evening will come forward.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on westbound SR-16 between Sprague and Union Avenue in Tacoma.

Troopers say a man driving a red Toyota Celica pulled beside a silver Honda Accord and fired a single gunshot into the Honda’s right-rear door.

The man was described as white, in his mid-30s, with short, dark hair, short facial hair, and either freckles or acne on his face.

The red Celica is believed to be from the early 2000s with a red tail-fin spoiler and after-market wheels and tail lights with possibly black housing.

If you have any information on the case, call Washington State Patrol Detective Travis Calton at 360-918-4032.

