Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Man allegedly attacks woman with machete in Tacoma RV

Feb 15, 2023, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm
(Photo from Tacoma Police Department)
(Photo from Tacoma Police Department)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma police responded to a fight between a woman and a man with a machete Wednesday morning.

Police arrived at the 7800 block of S Trafton Street in central Tacoma at about 9:30 a.m. after reports of a fight between three people in an RV.

A man and a woman reportedly visited a 59-year-old man in his RV when he took the woman’s phone and refused to return it. A fight broke out, and in the scuffle, the RV owner attacked the woman with a machete.

Responding officers found the RV owner and arrested him for first-degree assault before taking him to the hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

The victims both sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the fight and were reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

Bellevue police looking for lost 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Man shot three times in attempted robbery in South Seattle

A man survived being shot three times during a gun battle that erupted during an attempted robbery in South Seattle Tuesday night, the Seattle Police Department said.

Police were called to the 5000 block of S Thistle Street at about 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man outside who had been shot once in each leg, with a third gunshot wound to one of his feet.

The victim, who had already put a tourniquet on one of his legs, was helped by officers until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

The man told officers that he had just gotten home with his wife and two children. When he got out of the car to start getting his children out of the back seat, two armed suspects approached the couple and demanded they hand over their belongings.

At that point, the victim pulled out a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the two suspects.

The man told police that as he was shooting, he moved away from his family to try to distance them from the gunfire. His wife and children were not hurt.

The suspects fled in two cars.

Police have provided no descriptions of the cars or suspects. Robbery detectives are leading the investigation.

Suspect points gun at construction worker in Seattle

A construction worker called Seattle police Tuesday morning when a suspect broke into a fenced off work-site at 770 24th Avenue SW.

The worker confronted the suspect asking if they needed something, and when the suspect did not respond, the worker told them they needed to leave the worksite.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and asked the worker if they were scared.

The worker was able to get away and report the incident to 911.

The suspect was last seen heading north on 24th Avenue, and officers did an area check and set up containment.

There were two schools in the area, and they were advised to shelter in place during the incident.

The subject remains at large.

Seattle police arrest man for strangling girlfriend

Seattle police arrested a man after he attempted to strangle his girlfriend.

The woman was able to escape with her child, and the suspect tried to chase them down.

He was known to be armed and, according to the caller, had shot someone in the past.

Officers with the Crisis Response Unit found the suspect in a nearby grocery store and arrested him after a brief struggle.

He was booked on charges of attempted kidnapping, domestic violence, and assault.

Seattle Police say a warrant will be sought for the vehicle, which likely contains a firearm.

Crime Blotter

Alzheimer's...
L.B. Gilbert

Bellevue police looking for lost 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Bellevue police are asking for the public’s help to find a man with Alzheimer’s disease who walked away from his home on Monday morning.
2 days ago
West Seattle arson...
L.B. Gilbert

West Seattle arson suspect allegedly set himself, apartment on fire

A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting an apartment and himself on fire in West Seattle Sunday morning.
3 days ago
meth lab...
L.B. Gilbert

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab on Thursday afternoon.
6 days ago
tacoma police...
Bill Kaczaraba

Tacoma Police arrest man suspected of making bombs at his home

Tacoma Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly making and detonating improvised explosive devices at his home.
7 days ago
Bellevue rifle...
L.B. Gilbert

Bellevue man arrested after threatening construction workers with rifle

Pierce County deputies arrested a woman after she ran from deputies and tried to steal a 70-year-old man’s car in Parkland.
8 days ago
pierce county...
Bill Kaczaraba

Woman arrested after carjacking attempt in Pierce County

Pierce County prosecutors charged the 27-year-old woman with attempted robbery in the first degree, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Man allegedly attacks woman with machete in Tacoma RV