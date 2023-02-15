Man allegedly attacks woman with machete in Tacoma RV

Tacoma police responded to a fight between a woman and a man with a machete Wednesday morning.

Police arrived at the 7800 block of S Trafton Street in central Tacoma at about 9:30 a.m. after reports of a fight between three people in an RV.

A man and a woman reportedly visited a 59-year-old man in his RV when he took the woman’s phone and refused to return it. A fight broke out, and in the scuffle, the RV owner attacked the woman with a machete.

Responding officers found the RV owner and arrested him for first-degree assault before taking him to the hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

The victims both sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the fight and were reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

A man survived being shot three times during a gun battle that erupted during an attempted robbery in South Seattle Tuesday night, the Seattle Police Department said.

Police were called to the 5000 block of S Thistle Street at about 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man outside who had been shot once in each leg, with a third gunshot wound to one of his feet.

The victim, who had already put a tourniquet on one of his legs, was helped by officers until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

The man told officers that he had just gotten home with his wife and two children. When he got out of the car to start getting his children out of the back seat, two armed suspects approached the couple and demanded they hand over their belongings.

At that point, the victim pulled out a handgun and exchanged gunfire with the two suspects.

The man told police that as he was shooting, he moved away from his family to try to distance them from the gunfire. His wife and children were not hurt.

The suspects fled in two cars.

Police have provided no descriptions of the cars or suspects. Robbery detectives are leading the investigation.

Suspect points gun at construction worker in Seattle

A construction worker called Seattle police Tuesday morning when a suspect broke into a fenced off work-site at 770 24th Avenue SW.

The worker confronted the suspect asking if they needed something, and when the suspect did not respond, the worker told them they needed to leave the worksite.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and asked the worker if they were scared.

The worker was able to get away and report the incident to 911.

The suspect was last seen heading north on 24th Avenue, and officers did an area check and set up containment.

There were two schools in the area, and they were advised to shelter in place during the incident.

The subject remains at large.

Seattle police arrest man for strangling girlfriend

Seattle police arrested a man after he attempted to strangle his girlfriend.

The woman was able to escape with her child, and the suspect tried to chase them down.

He was known to be armed and, according to the caller, had shot someone in the past.

Officers with the Crisis Response Unit found the suspect in a nearby grocery store and arrested him after a brief struggle.

He was booked on charges of attempted kidnapping, domestic violence, and assault.

Seattle Police say a warrant will be sought for the vehicle, which likely contains a firearm.