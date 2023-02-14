Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Bellevue police looking for lost 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Feb 14, 2023, 11:23 AM
Alzheimer's...
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Bellevue police are asking for the public’s help to find a man with Alzheimer’s disease who walked away from his home on Monday morning.

Scott Huntoon, 69, left his home in the 17000 block of NE 5th Place, near 164th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 8th in Northeast Bellevue, before 8 a.m.

Huntoon has mid-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue sweatpants, and slippers.

He likes to visit parks and bookstores, particularly Half-Priced Books in Crossroads.

Officers searched the city overnight, but were unable to find him.

Kent police chase dangerous robbery suspect ending in crash

King County Sheriff’s Officers engaged in a pursuit, crash, and arrest of a robbery suspect in Kent.

At around 12:20 p.m. Monday, Kent police officers began pursuing who they said was a dangerous robbery suspect on Kent’s West Hill.

The suspect veered into oncoming traffic as he fled.

Once King County’s Guardian One helicopter began tracking the suspect’s car, Kent police suspended their chase. Officers were able to get in front of the suspect, put out spike strips, and flatten most of the suspect’s tires.

The driver then crashed into two vehicles at S 277th Street and W Valley Highway, where he got out of his car and immediately tried to carjack a white SUV that had stopped for the crash.

When his attempt failed, he ran away but was stopped and detained by Kent officers a short time later.

The suspect, a 31-year-old from Kent, was arrested on several counts of first-degree robbery. He will likely face other charges related to Monday’s incident.

No one was injured during the incidents.

West Seattle arson suspect allegedly set himself, apartment on fire

Man shot in drive-by road rage incident in University District

Police are investigating a man who was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the University District.

At 6:30 a.m., a man at NE 43rd Street and 7th Avenue NE called 911 to report someone in a vehicle had just shot him in the elbow and drove away.

While first responders were on their way, nearby citizens applied an improvised tourniquet to the man’s arm.

Arriving Seattle Fire Department medics took over and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old victim told police he had been standing outside his car as it was warming up and defrosting. A white sedan – possibly a Hyundai – turning around in a driveway came close to hitting his car, and he expressed his frustration with the driver.

The male sedan driver then leaned across a female front passenger and fired a shot out the closed passenger window, shattering the window and striking the victim. The driver then sped away.

Officers at the scene collected ballistic evidence, and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Man attacked with metal pipe outside Seattle machine shop

At 6:43 a.m., an employee at a local machine shop arrived at work and found a man sleeping in the business’ doorway.

The employee asked the man to leave, but the man became agitated, picked up a metal pipe, and chased the victim away. The suspect then picked up another pipe and tried to jab the victim with it.

The victim found bear mace and was able to spray the suspect with it.

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect. While escorting the suspect to a patrol car, he tried to headbutt one officer.

He was declined at booking.

