Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

West Seattle arson suspect allegedly set himself, apartment on fire

Feb 13, 2023, 9:16 AM | Updated: 9:33 am
West Seattle arson...
A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting an apartment and himself on fire in West Seattle Sunday morning. (Photo from Seattle Police Blotter)
(Photo from Seattle Police Blotter)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting an apartment and himself on fire in West Seattle Sunday morning.

Firefighters went to 1700 SW Barton Street just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday to find flames spreading through all three floors of an apartment building.

Police spoke with witnesses who reported seeing a man on his porch light an item on fire and then walk away. This man was also seen setting fire to items in his apartment before he himself caught on fire.

Outside the building, they found an injured 35-year-old man who was taken to Harborview in serious condition.

Investigators say that man was later arrested for arson and will be taken to the King County Jail once he’s medically cleared.

The apartment building sustained extensive damage, but there were no other reported injuries.

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Thousands of Fentanyl pills seized from car in Everett

More than 2,000 fentanyl pills are off the streets in Everett after patrol police seized thousands of pills from people in cars.

Patrol officers visited a business to check on some people nodding off in a car.

Officers found the pair unconscious and evidence of drugs.

They got a search warrant and uncovered more than a pound of meth, 139 grams of fentanyl powder, and more than 2,000 fentanyl pills.

Man stabbed after arguing and drinking in Seattle

Seattle police responded to a report of a man stabbed early Saturday morning in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Officers arrived just after 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of 15th Avenue S and found a man with several non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper torso. Police provided medical aid to the 27-year-old male victim until Seattle Fire Department arrived and took over medical care. SFD later transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim reported he was having drinks with a known group of men when he and the 32-year-old male suspect began arguing. These men later observed the victim running away from the suspect who chased after him.

Soon after, a community member walking in the area heard someone moaning and found the victim with multiple stab wounds in a neighbor’s backyard.

While officers were conducting the investigation, the Edmonds Police Department reported a man arrived at Swedish Edmonds Hospital reporting he was stabbed near the 3900 block of 15th Avenue S. Officers confirmed this man was the suspect identified by the victim.

The suspect was arrested for assault and will be booked into King County Jail after being medically cleared.

Tacoma police arrest woman in connection to 3-year-old’s death

Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy found in an apartment in Tacoma Sunday night.

At about 7:35 p.m., Tacoma police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child who was “cold to the touch” in an apartment on S Mason Avenue.

Once inside, officers found the child, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Tacoma police arrested a 25-year-old woman at the scene, booking her into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Another child was inside the home and was placed into protective custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Man killed in shooting outside Burien gas station

One dead in home invasion in Sammamish

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot during a home invasion robbery at a Sammamish home.

King County deputies were called to a home near the corner of NE Second Street and 225th Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday. The home is not far from Eastlake High School and the Sammamish campus of Central Washington University.

One family member at the home was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

The suspects fled following the shooting and have not been found. Deputies have not said how many suspects were involved.

Detectives from the King County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

The crime scene stretches past the home’s driveway and into the street.

Teens arrested for stolen car, leading officers on chase

A stolen car chase ended with a crash in Kent, and multiple people, including three teenagers, were arrested.

This was one of two similar incidents involving teens this weekend.

This one began Saturday night when police began following a car headed toward Southcenter Mall.

Police told KIRO 7 TV there was an adult and three teenagers inside, and they believe they may have been planning to carjack someone at the mall.

Tukwila police spotted the suspect car at the mall, which triggered a chase toward SeaTac.

The suspects crashed into a ditch in Kent.

Three were hurt, and the fourth tried to run but was caught by a K9 unit.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Crime Blotter

meth lab...
L.B. Gilbert

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab on Thursday afternoon.
4 days ago
tacoma police...
Bill Kaczaraba

Tacoma Police arrest man suspected of making bombs at his home

Tacoma Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly making and detonating improvised explosive devices at his home.
5 days ago
Bellevue rifle...
L.B. Gilbert

Bellevue man arrested after threatening construction workers with rifle

Pierce County deputies arrested a woman after she ran from deputies and tried to steal a 70-year-old man’s car in Parkland.
6 days ago
pierce county...
Bill Kaczaraba

Woman arrested after carjacking attempt in Pierce County

Pierce County prosecutors charged the 27-year-old woman with attempted robbery in the first degree, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
7 days ago
seattle police hit-and-run...
L.B. Gilbert

Elderly woman killed after hit-and-run in Capitol Hill

An elderly woman was critically injured Sunday afternoon after a hit-and-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
8 days ago
Lake Stevens...
KIRO Newsradio staff

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
West Seattle arson suspect allegedly set himself, apartment on fire