West Seattle arson suspect allegedly set himself, apartment on fire

A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting an apartment and himself on fire in West Seattle Sunday morning.

Firefighters went to 1700 SW Barton Street just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday to find flames spreading through all three floors of an apartment building.

Police spoke with witnesses who reported seeing a man on his porch light an item on fire and then walk away. This man was also seen setting fire to items in his apartment before he himself caught on fire.

Outside the building, they found an injured 35-year-old man who was taken to Harborview in serious condition.

Investigators say that man was later arrested for arson and will be taken to the King County Jail once he’s medically cleared.

The apartment building sustained extensive damage, but there were no other reported injuries.

Thousands of Fentanyl pills seized from car in Everett

More than 2,000 fentanyl pills are off the streets in Everett after patrol police seized thousands of pills from people in cars.

Patrol officers visited a business to check on some people nodding off in a car.

Officers found the pair unconscious and evidence of drugs.

They got a search warrant and uncovered more than a pound of meth, 139 grams of fentanyl powder, and more than 2,000 fentanyl pills.

Man stabbed after arguing and drinking in Seattle

Seattle police responded to a report of a man stabbed early Saturday morning in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Officers arrived just after 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of 15th Avenue S and found a man with several non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper torso. Police provided medical aid to the 27-year-old male victim until Seattle Fire Department arrived and took over medical care. SFD later transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim reported he was having drinks with a known group of men when he and the 32-year-old male suspect began arguing. These men later observed the victim running away from the suspect who chased after him.

Soon after, a community member walking in the area heard someone moaning and found the victim with multiple stab wounds in a neighbor’s backyard.

While officers were conducting the investigation, the Edmonds Police Department reported a man arrived at Swedish Edmonds Hospital reporting he was stabbed near the 3900 block of 15th Avenue S. Officers confirmed this man was the suspect identified by the victim.

The suspect was arrested for assault and will be booked into King County Jail after being medically cleared.

Tacoma police arrest woman in connection to 3-year-old’s death

Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy found in an apartment in Tacoma Sunday night.

At about 7:35 p.m., Tacoma police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child who was “cold to the touch” in an apartment on S Mason Avenue.

Once inside, officers found the child, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Tacoma police arrested a 25-year-old woman at the scene, booking her into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Another child was inside the home and was placed into protective custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

At 7:35 pm yesterday, officers went to a third-party report of an unresponsive child in an apartment in the 3200 blk of S Mason Ave. Officers were let inside & led to a 3-yr-old male who was declared deceased on scene. Detectives booked a 25-yr-old female on scene for Murder 2. pic.twitter.com/hbGPqGOszI — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) February 13, 2023

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot during a home invasion robbery at a Sammamish home.

King County deputies were called to a home near the corner of NE Second Street and 225th Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday. The home is not far from Eastlake High School and the Sammamish campus of Central Washington University.

One family member at the home was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

The suspects fled following the shooting and have not been found. Deputies have not said how many suspects were involved.

Detectives from the King County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

The crime scene stretches past the home’s driveway and into the street.

Teens arrested for stolen car, leading officers on chase

A stolen car chase ended with a crash in Kent, and multiple people, including three teenagers, were arrested.

This was one of two similar incidents involving teens this weekend.

This one began Saturday night when police began following a car headed toward Southcenter Mall.

Police told KIRO 7 TV there was an adult and three teenagers inside, and they believe they may have been planning to carjack someone at the mall.

Tukwila police spotted the suspect car at the mall, which triggered a chase toward SeaTac.

The suspects crashed into a ditch in Kent.

Three were hurt, and the fourth tried to run but was caught by a K9 unit.

