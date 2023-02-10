Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab in the Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue S and S Main Street, and once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one.

Officers were contacted by Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel on the scene, who had located burnt cash and two safes found around where the fire occurred.

During the search for any injured occupants, police came across multiple guns, narcotics, cash, and other evidence of criminal activity.

Officers obtained a search warrant to recover the following items from tents and the surrounding area:

Four realistic-looking BB guns

Two revolvers

164.7 grams of fentanyl

59.8 grams of fentanyl powder

21.6 grams of crack cocaine

42.8 grams of methamphetamine

Surveillance equipment

EBT cards and other documents

Approximately $7,000 in cash

Police discovered information about any potential suspects connected to the evidence but have not located any suspects.

It appears in the preliminary investigation the fire may have been caused by elements of a methamphetamine lab.

Tacoma Police arrest man suspected of making bombs at his home

Kent and Des Moines police stop carjackers in police chase

Kent police opened fire after a carjacking, police chase, and crash involving at least four cars Thursday morning.

This disrupted traffic on Pacific Highway S in Des Moines all afternoon, with the scene ending near South 224th Street.

It started at about 11:19 a.m. Thursday, when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and put deflation devices on the tires. The suspects then fled shortly after trying to carjack someone.

The suspects were unsuccessful, got back into their original vehicle, and continued to flee, driving on rims.

Kent officers arrived to assist the Des Moines police, now in pursuit of the failed carjackers.

Multiple witnesses say the suspects in the stolen white Honda were driving down Pacific Highway South in the wrong direction and heading north in the southbound lanes.

The suspects also hit multiple other vehicles in the crash, including a work truck and a small silver SUV.

The suspects continued until they crashed their car, and once again tried to carjack another victim at gunpoint.

They fled in the newly carjacked vehicle with officers still in pursuit. The vehicle continued until crashing in the area of 224th Street and Pacific Highway S.

Kent police say that’s when an officer intervened, firing his handgun, but it appears no one was hit.

The male driver and female passenger suspects were taken into custody and do not appear to have sustained significant injuries.

A handgun was found at the location where the suspects were taken into custody.

“We are incredibly fortunate that the suspects in this matter did not seriously injure or kill anyone. I am thankful that our officers were able to intervene, and the dangerous suspects are in custody,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla in a statement posted on social media.

Per standard protocol, the officer who discharged his firearm is on paid administrative leave.

Two suspects arrested in Seattle with a stolen car, illegal guns

Seattle police arrested two felony warrant suspects in a stolen car Wednesday afternoon in the Green Lake neighborhood.

Officers arrived at around 12:20 p.m. at the 400 block of NE 71st Street. Police contacted the man seated in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger seat, who both appeared to be sleeping in a stolen car.

Once awake, the man attempted to leave by driving forward into patrol vehicles parked in front of the car but was stopped by the police cars.

After his attempts to flee in the car failed, the 28-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman exited the car to try and run away. The woman suspect was taken into custody almost immediately, and after a brief foot chase, officers took the man into custody.

Police recovered the stolen car and completed a search before returning it to the registered owner. Officers recovered two guns and possibly several other stolen items from the car.

The man was arrested and charged with the possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault, attempting to elude police, and his outstanding burglary warrant. The woman was arrested for her outstanding burglary warrant. Both were booked into King County Jail.

Seattle woman robbed at gunpoint walking between car and home

A woman who worked at a casino drove home from work and parked in the 6400 block of 29th Ave SW Thursday night.

The woman left her car, walking toward her home when a suspect approached with a black pistol.

The suspect demanded jewelry and stole the victim’s purse, which contained cash, a cell phone, and other items.

The suspect left on foot and possibly entered a vehicle. The victim wasn’t able to track her phone.

Officers checked the area for any suspects and for evidence, but no leads have been found.