CRIME BLOTTER

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Feb 10, 2023, 1:54 PM
meth lab...
Suspected meth lab explosion off I-5 in Chinatown-International District (Photo from WSDOT)
(Photo from WSDOT)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab in the Chinatown-International District Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue S and S Main Street, and once the fire was controlled, police searched the area for injured people but located no one.

Officers were contacted by Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel on the scene, who had located burnt cash and two safes found around where the fire occurred.

During the search for any injured occupants, police came across multiple guns, narcotics, cash, and other evidence of criminal activity.

Officers obtained a search warrant to recover the following items from tents and the surrounding area:

  • Four realistic-looking BB guns
  • Two revolvers
  • 164.7 grams of fentanyl
  • 59.8 grams of fentanyl powder
  • 21.6 grams of crack cocaine
  • 42.8 grams of methamphetamine
  • Surveillance equipment
  • EBT cards and other documents
  • Approximately $7,000 in cash

Police discovered information about any potential suspects connected to the evidence but have not located any suspects.

It appears in the preliminary investigation the fire may have been caused by elements of a methamphetamine lab.

