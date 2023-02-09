Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Tacoma Police arrest man suspected of making bombs at his home

Feb 9, 2023
Tacoma Police report a man was making bombs at his home. (Tacoma Police Department)
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly making and detonating improvised explosive devices at his home.

According to the police report, officers found out about the situation when people living nearby told officers about explosions coming from near the man’s house.

That’s when detectives with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force began investigating.

Police said they got a search warrant for the man’s house Wednesday.

Detectives recovered guns, items used to make explosives, explosive device components, and partially constructed explosives.

The man was booked into jail on numerous weapons and explosives charges.

