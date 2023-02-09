Tacoma Police arrest man suspected of making bombs at his home

Tacoma Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly making and detonating improvised explosive devices at his home.

According to the police report, officers found out about the situation when people living nearby told officers about explosions coming from near the man’s house.

That’s when detectives with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force began investigating.

Police said they got a search warrant for the man’s house Wednesday.

Detectives recovered guns, items used to make explosives, explosive device components, and partially constructed explosives.

The man was booked into jail on numerous weapons and explosives charges.

Bellevue man arrested after threatening construction workers with rifle

Opioid pills seized in Capitol Hill

Police seized nearly two pounds of opioid pills Tuesday morning in Capitol Hill.

At about 11:30 a.m., police responded to the area around 15th Avenue and East Pine Street for reports of a suspicious person. A 911 caller saw a man in a driveway pulling on a car door handle and “poking a vehicle with a stick.”

Officers spotted the man in the 1500 block of East Pine Street. He was attempting to push a small stick into the keyhole of a car door handle while holding three plastic bags full of pills.

Police placed the 19-year-old man under arrest and seized the bags of pills, which appeared to be hydrocodone/acetaminophen. All three bags weighed a total of approximately 858 grams.

Officers booked the man into King County Jail for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute and vehicle prowling.

Seattle Police arrest man who allegedly lit a hotel mattress on fire

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man who reportedly set a mattress on fire before leaving his hotel room in downtown Seattle Tuesday evening.

Police arrived at approximately 8 p.m. in the 70 block of Yesler Way and contacted an employee of the hotel business that checked in the man.

It was unknown to the employee why the man started the fire.

The Seattle Fire Department responded and extinguished it. There was significant damage totaling approximately $10,000 to the property, but no one reported any injuries.

Police arrested the man and booked him into the King County Jail.

You’re running out of time to settle your old toll bills

Woman shot at in Pioneer Square

Seattle Police responded to a report of a woman shot at by a man in the Pioneer Square neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers arrived shortly after midnight in the 200 block of Yesler Way.

Police contacted a 25-year-old woman who got into a screaming match with a man. The 30-year-old male suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and fired a round into the air.

After a pursuit, the male suspect was arrested for assault and booked into King County Jail.

During the search incident to arrest, the gun was not recovered.