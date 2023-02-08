Bellevue man arrested after threatening construction workers with rifle

A man accused of threatening construction workers with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested Tuesday, according to Bellevue Police.

Police said the 74-year-old man was armed when he started threatening construction workers at the 1100 block of 106th Avenue Northeast at 4:20 p.m.

The incident prompted a significant response from the police.

The man surrendered, and police seized his weapon.

No one was hurt, and the suspect was booked into jail.

Assault suspect arrested in SoDo with illegal handguns

A man with an assault warrant was arrested in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood this week.

The man was wanted by police for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Chinatown International District last year.

The 38-year-old man is accused of shooting a man and attacking a woman in the 200 block of S King Street last November, according to Seattle Police.

The Seattle Police Department, in partnership with the Washington State Department of Corrections and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Task Force, worked to find the man, and at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, SPD detectives and ATF agents arrested the man in the 3300 block of First Avenue S.

During the arrest investigation, police recovered two handguns, approximately two pounds of marijuana, and approximately half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms from the suspect’s vehicle.

The man was arrested for his outstanding assault warrant, and police have also requested that charges be filed against the suspect for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail.

Police investigating shooting, with one dead in Rainer Valley apartment

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an apartment in the Rainier Valley early Tuesday morning.

At 6:58 a.m., patrol officers were called to a residential building in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue S for reports of a down person. Police arrived and found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds who was clearly deceased.

Homicide detectives responded and will lead the ongoing investigation.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to process the scene for evidence.

Arlington shooting in motorhome under investigation

Snohomish County deputies are looking for two suspects connected to a shooting in South Arlington around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers reported the men got into a fight in a motorhome before one shot the other numerous times inside the trailer.

There is no word yet on the 33-year-old’s condition.

The suspects drove away in a silver passenger vehicle, believed to be a Ford Fusion.

Deputies are looking for help from the public to solve the crime.