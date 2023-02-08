Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Bellevue man arrested after threatening construction workers with rifle

Feb 8, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:51 am
Bellevue rifle...
Man threatening construction worker, and seize rifle in incident (Photo from Bellevue Police)
(Photo from Bellevue Police)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man accused of threatening construction workers with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested Tuesday, according to Bellevue Police.

Police said the 74-year-old man was armed when he started threatening construction workers at the 1100 block of 106th Avenue Northeast at 4:20 p.m.

The incident prompted a significant response from the police.

The man surrendered, and police seized his weapon.

No one was hurt, and the suspect was booked into jail.

Bellevue man arrested after threatening construction workers with rifle