Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Woman arrested after carjacking attempt in Pierce County

Feb 7, 2023, 2:52 PM
Police chase an alleged carjacking suspect in Pierce County. (Pierce County Deputies office)
(Pierce County Deputies office)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A suspect has been arrested by Pierce County Sheriff‘s deputies after attempting to hijack the car of a 70-year-old man.

Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old woman with attempted robbery in the first degree, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and giving a false statement. Bail was set at $250,000.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted a suspicious occupied vehicle on Jan. 31 at an apartment complex in the 400 block of 111th St Ct E in Parkland. The vehicle, a Kia Sportage, had license plates on it that belonged to a stolen Kia Sorrento. As the car drove towards the exit of the complex, a deputy attempted to stop it. The vehicle sped away on 112th St E at a high rate of speed.

Elderly woman killed after hit-and-run in Capitol Hill

Other deputies in the area began searching for the car, which was found abandoned in a yard in the 900 block of 85th St E.

A deputy spotted the female driver running along the railroad tracks nearby. When she saw the deputy following her, she hopped a fence and ran back toward the road.

When a driver slowed down to avoid hitting her, the suspect reached into the 70-year-old man’s car and unlocked the door. She repeatedly tried to pull him out of the car and punched him multiple times.

When Pierce County deputies got to the car, the suspect was on the victim’s lap and was trying to drive away in the car. She tried to flee on foot once again and was taken into custody almost immediately.

Seattle police arrest man for attempted carjacking

Seattle police arrested a man Monday afternoon for an attempted carjacking.

It started after the man attempted to rob a woman of her purse and cell phone near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Terrace Street.

According to the Seattle Police report, officers contacted the 68-year-old female victim who reported a man asked her for a ride, and when she said no, the man sat in the driver’s seat of her car. The victim held the driver’s side door open, fearing the 40-year-old male suspect was going to drive off.

The suspect instead took the victim’s purse and cell phone and ran off on 8th Avenue. A witness chased the suspect and the suspect dropped the purse but ran the scene.

Officers took the man into custody without incident. He was later booked into King County Jail for robbery and his outstanding fugitive warrant.

Suspect turns himself in after stabbing ex-girlfriend

Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the neck.

The man turned himself in at the East Precinct on Monday morning.

Seattle police responded to a restaurant in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue for reports that someone had been stabbed.

Officers found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck. Medics transported the woman to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The woman identified her ex-boyfriend as the suspect.

Police booked him into King County Jail for first-degree assault.

Detectives investigating after hit-and-run driver strikes kills elderly pedestrian

Detectives are investigating after a hit-and-run driver struck and killed an 80-year-old woman late Sunday afternoon in Capitol Hill.

Witnesses at the scene reported the woman was using a crosswalk to cross East Madison Street when the driver of a black van struck her. The motorist was turning from northbound 22nd Avenue to westbound East Madison Street and was last seen continuing in that direction.

Responding Seattle Fire Department medics treated the victim at the scene and then transported her to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Members of SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will assume responsibility for this case. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Crime Blotter

seattle police hit-and-run...
L.B. Gilbert

Elderly woman killed after hit-and-run in Capitol Hill

An elderly woman was critically injured Sunday afternoon after a hit-and-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
2 days ago
Lake Stevens...
KIRO Newsradio staff

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison.
5 days ago
SWAT Standoff...
L.B. Gilbert

SWAT team arrests burglar after standoff in Wallingford

A SWAT standoff happened last night at N. 45th Street and Meridian Avenue N. in Wallingford, ending in an arrest.
6 days ago
stabbed...
Frank Sumrall

Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Seattle Police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening.
7 days ago
dead road rage...
L.B. Gilbert

Greenwood road rage fight involved knife, baseball bat

Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a bat and a knife in a QFC parking lot in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood.
8 days ago
bathtub burglar...
Frank Sumrall

Police arrest ‘clothed but very wet’ bathtub burglar in Madrona

Police arrested a man Friday evening after he broke into a home, filled up the bathtub, and started bathing with his clothes on.
9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Woman arrested after carjacking attempt in Pierce County