Elderly woman killed after hit-and-run in Capitol Hill

Update 12:20 p.m.:

The Seattle Police Department reported that the woman injured in the hit-and-run has died.

The victim in this incident has died as a result of her injuries. Post has been updated: https://t.co/y4AfK3jnlr — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 6, 2023



Original:

An elderly woman was critically injured Sunday afternoon after a hit-and-run in Capitol Hill.

According to the Seattle Police Department, at 4:45 p.m., several 911 callers reported a hit-and-run crash between a car and a pedestrian or bicyclist.

Bystanders performed CPR on the 80-year-old woman with the help of a nearby off-duty SPD officer. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the woman at the scene before taking her to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Witnesses said that the woman was using a crosswalk to cross E Madison Street when the driver of a black van hit her. The driver was turning from northbound 22nd Avenue to westbound E Madison Street and was last seen heading in that direction.

Members of SPD’s traffic collision investigation squad will handle the case.

8 arrests made in downtown Seattle operation, guns, drugs seized

Man found dead in North Seattle parking lot

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a man was killed in North Seattle Saturday morning when his body was found in a parking lot.

Patrol Officers were in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue N when they were flagged down just after 8 a.m.

Police then located a man in a nearby parking lot with significant assault injuries who was “clearly deceased,” according to SPD.

Members of the SPD crime scene investigation unit and homicide detectives also responded to the scene.

A 45-year-old suspect was later arrested in connection to this incident, according to police. He was booked into the King County Jail early Sunday morning.

Men arrested for threatening West Seattle business’s staff

Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after they reportedly threatened employees at a business in West Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 1:15 p.m., staff members at the business, located in the 3900 block of SW Alaska Street, reported that the two men had made threats and one had displayed a handgun.

The suspects were reportedly asked to leave the business once employees learned they did not have memberships. Staff members said one of the men then pulled a gun out of his jacket pocket, and the other verbally threatened to kill an employee.

Staff at the business told police the suspects fled towards the parking garage. Officers at the garage exit stopped the 18-year-old suspects’ car as they attempted to leave and arrested the two men.

Police also identified a third suspect who was determined not to be involved in this incident and released.

The suspect accused of displaying a handgun was arrested for felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and displaying a weapon to intimidate.

Officers seized a handgun with an extended magazine, which appeared to have been modified to make it fully automatic, from the suspects’ vehicle.

The second suspect initially provided a false name to police and was arrested for felony harassment and obstruction. Officers later learned his true identity and determined that he was also wanted for a burglary and robbery warrant.

Both suspects were booked into the King County Jail.

$17.5M worth of drugs seized by King County Sheriff’s Office in 2022

Police arrest man for sexual assault near Green Lake

Seattle police arrested a man who allegedly punched and groped a woman at a business near Green Lake on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to a business near N 56th Street and Kirkwood Place N around 11:45 a.m. for reports of an assault. An employee told police that someone entered through a restricted area of the business and punched and groped her.

The woman fought with the man before he ran away, police said.

After a brief foot chase and with the help of bystanders who flagged police down to report a suspicious person, officers arrested the man in the 7200 block of 8th Avenue NE.

The 25-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and indecent liberties/sexual contact by forcible compulsion. The man was also booked for a previous warrant for burglary and attempted indecent liberties.

SPD’s sexual assault unit will continue investigating the incident.

Shooting in Capitol Hill under investigation, 1 injured

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Olive Way E.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the 46-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Officers began first aid at the scene before Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they interviewed several witnesses at the scene, but they provided limited information and different accounts of what happened.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.