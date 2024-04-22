Auburn’s Lea Hill Park was crowded with people last Saturday when an 18-year-old driver allegedly jumped the curb and sped through the park in a Honda Fit.

Parkgoers told officers it seemed the driver was intentionally trying to hit people, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said the man did hit a 20-year-old woman and left her with minor injuries.

Instagram user @seattlesubmissions1 posted a video of the reckless stunt. You can watch it here.

Auburn police also released a video but it was taken from bodycam footage of the arrest. You can watch it below:

Police believe the situation was related to domestic violence.

“Early investigation leads officers to believe that this could be a domestic violence situation and the driver was targeting a significant other,” Auburn Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley said.

An enclosure around a children’s soccer field and a utility box were damaged in the park.

“You can actually get hit and killed. It’s crazy. Very unsafe. There’s a lot of kids running around. It’s really unsafe,” park-goer Zada Wagner told KIRO Newsradio.

Police received numerous 911 calls. Officers rushed to the park and recognized the car leaving the scene.

“It’s extremely dangerous and obviously when we hear that come across our radios we respond extremely quickly because there are kids in that park. There are people in that park just out enjoying their nice Saturday when a car comes crashing through the park,” Crossley said.

Officers were able to arrest the teen and booked him into the King County Jail without incident. He’s expected to be charged with 1st-degree domestic violence assault and felony harassment, among other felony charges.

“I think they’re reckless. This is a kids’ park. They probably should be severely punished for their actions. I have kids, a four and five-year-old, and they play here all the time,” parent Nathan Langloss said.

Police are continuing to investigate. If anyone has video of the incident, Auburn Police ask that you call 911.

