A North Seattle motorcycle shop is repairing heavy damage to its front door, foundation and windows after thieves smashed their way into the store early Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Friday at the store’s location on Aurora Avenue North near Winona Avenue in Seattle.

Damages to the North Seattle motorcycle dealership included shattered display windows and a smashed glass door. The doorway and foundation, made up of brick, buckled from the apparent impact. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has not yet confirmed how the burglary unfolded.

It’s not clear whether the thieves got away with anything. An employee told KIRO Newsradio they still have to take inventory and assess the damage in its entirety.

This is a developing story, check back later.

