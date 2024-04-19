Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Break-in of North Seattle motorcycle dealership causes heavy damage

Apr 19, 2024, 8:00 AM

An employee covering the damages the storefront received overnight. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio) A damaged storefront. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio) An employee covering the damages the storefront received overnight. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A North Seattle motorcycle shop is repairing heavy damage to its front door, foundation and windows after thieves smashed their way into the store early Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Friday at the store’s location on Aurora Avenue North near Winona Avenue in Seattle.

More from Sam Campbell: Tons of water flooding road underneath Highway 99 from burst pipe

Damages to the North Seattle motorcycle dealership included shattered display windows and a smashed glass door. The doorway and foundation, made up of brick, buckled from the apparent impact. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has not yet confirmed how the burglary unfolded.

It’s not clear whether the thieves got away with anything. An employee told KIRO Newsradio they still have to take inventory and assess the damage in its entirety.

This is a developing story, check back later.

You can read more of Sam Campbell’s stories here. Follow Sam Campbell on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: A Pierce County teacher was arrested in connection to child molestation....

Julia Dallas

Pierce County elementary school teacher arrested in connection to child molestation

According to the sheriff's department, a student at Evergreen Elementary School in Lake Bay made a report to deputies on February 26.

19 hours ago

Madison Valley girl missing...

Frank Sumrall

13-year-old Madison Valley girl missing since Tuesday

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old girl from Madison Valley.

1 day ago

SPD crimes against children...

Julia Dallas

Seattle police kill man suspected of committing crimes against children, officer injured

A man suspected of committing crimes against children was killed by Seattle police inside a hotel in Tukwila Wednesday afternoon.

2 days ago

Photo: Kirkland police returned three stolen French bulldogs to their owner....

Julia Dallas

Stolen French bulldogs return to Kirkland owner after harrowing journey

The three French bulldogs were stolen, along with their owner's van, on April 5, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

4 days ago

Image: A Renton Police Department vehicle...

Julia Dallas

Teen turns himself in after deadly Renton shooting

Renton police were sent to reports of a shooting after a 16-year-old man called in saying he shot someone.

5 days ago

Image: One person was killed and two more were injured after a kidnapping led to a crash on State R...

Sam Campbell

Woman, 83, killed, 2 more injured in crash on SR 525 involving kidnapping suspect

One person was killed and two more were injured after a kidnapping led to a crash in Snohomish County Thursday night on SR 525.

7 days ago

Break-in of North Seattle motorcycle dealership causes heavy damage