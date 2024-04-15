Close
Tons of water flooding road underneath Highway 99 from burst pipe

Apr 15, 2024, 6:45 AM | Updated: 7:18 am

highway 99 pipe burst...

Water spewing from a burst pipe underneath Highway 99 in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A pipe has burst underneath Highway 99 in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood and was spewing tons of water onto the roads for several hours. Just before 7 a.m., the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) were able to shut the water off.

Some of the water got onto the highway, but most of it gushed onto the lanes below the thoroughfare on W. Marginal Way, particularly the lanes heading south. A huge pool of water formed, which has limited the road’s availability for morning commuters. W. Marginal Way is limited to one lane because of the water, as of this reporting.

The incident was first reported at approximately 3:50 a.m. Monday.

More on burst pipe flooding in WashingtonStudents return to Meadowdale Elementary School months after flood damage

The south HOV lane is also closed on Highway 99 on the First Avenue South Bridge in South Seattle.

The burst pipe is believed to be a water line for a fire hydrant on Highway 99. WSDOT and SPU crews are at the scene repairing the pipe, but there’s currently no word on the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

You can read more of Sam Campbell’s stories here. Follow Sam Campbell on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email him here.

