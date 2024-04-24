King County deputies searching for suspected hit-and-run jeep

An 80-year-old man was struck and killed Monday night near the intersection of Southwest Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue Southwest in unincorporated White Center in King County.

911 calls started coming in just after 10 o’clock. Callers said a man was down in the street and a passerby was doing CPR. However, the man later died from his injuries at Harborview Medical Center.

“It’s still an active investigation. We don’t know a whole lot, so we’re looking for any witnesses that may have seen what happened,” King County Sheriff’s Captain Cory Stanton said.

After checking nearby surveillance cameras, investigators spotted a jeep believed to have hit the man and drove away. Deputies are asking for the public’s help to track it down.

“The vehicle we’re looking for is a 2007 to 2016, silver Jeep Compass, that would have front-end grill and hood damage,” Captain Stanton said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash camera video at that time and location, investigators ask you call Crimestoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-TIPS, visit www.P3Tips.com, or use the Crimestoppers P3 Tip App. Tips are anonymous.

