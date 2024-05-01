Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Ex-Bothell City Council member linked to South Seattle homicide

May 1, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

spd homicide mcneal...

SPD vehicle (Photo: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers are investigating a possible homicide in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police officers responded to a call and located a dead 20-year-old woman inside a home in the 4600 block of South Orchard Street near South Beacon Hill.

More Washington crime: Son of former Seattle Mayor McGinn pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

A 58-year-old man was arrested for homicide and booked into King County Jail. Additionally, he was treated for injuries by the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) and transported to Harborview Medical Center. He is in stable condition, as of this reporting.

Investigators would not confirm the identity of the suspect. But the King County jail booking information (seen here and here), including name and age, matches that of former Bothell City Council member James G. McNeal, who was in office for nearly a decade before losing his reelection bid last November.

More on ex-Bothell City Council member James McNeal

When McNeal was running for Bothell City Council in 2015, a Bothell Reporter investigation found McNeal pled guilty to a felony for eluding police when he was 19 years old. He’s also had “extensive issues” with the IRS from unpaid taxes related to a business he owned, according to the investigation.

He was endorsed by The Seattle Times for the city council seat in 2015 and won the seat. He served in Bothell’s Position 2 chair for eight years before losing to Mason Thompson in 2023. McNeal grabbed 3,378 votes (37.9%), while Mason Thompson received 5,500 votes (61.8%).

In the 2023 Snohomish County Official Local Voters’ Pamphlet, McNeal stated he had been a construction manager for 25 years and a coach and program director for 10, specifically calling out time spent coaching football, lacrosse, baseball and basketball. He also stated he is a graduate of Juanita High School in Kirkland (A PDF of the pamphlet can be viewed here.)

“We have had many successes during my tenure, including preserving open spaces (Wayne, and North Creek Forest), increasing police and fire staffing, building two needed fire stations, invested in our roads and sidewalks, saved the Senior Center from closure, built youth sports facilities, just to name a few,” McNeal’s statement read.

More from Bothell: Family says teen can ‘rest in peace’ after Bothell man convicted of 1993 murder

If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall and Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

