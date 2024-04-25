Close
CRIME BLOTTER

SPD releases bodycam footage of April 17 officer-involved shooting

Apr 25, 2024, 12:36 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Warning: Video contains graphic footage, viewer discretion is advised

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) released bodycam video footage of an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a suspect in Tukwila on April 17. An officer was grazed by a bullet in the shooting as well.

The shooting happened around 3:14 p.m. during an undercover operation at a hotel in the 16500 block of Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila. The sting was spearheaded and conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, which was investigating a suspected child predator.

The suspect, 67-year-old Bruce Meneley, had been messaging undercover officers thinking they were underage girls, according to SPD. He thought two girls, 7 and 11 years old, were going to meet him inside the hotel room. Instead, three officers entered the room and attempted to take him into custody after acquiring probable cause.

The suspect drew a gun and one of the officers immediately attempted to grab it from him, leading to shots fired. Two officers fired their guns at the suspect in response and he was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“When the officers were attempting to arrest him, officers went hands-on, a struggle ensued, two officers fired rounds and hit the suspect,”  Seattle Deputy Chief Eric Barden said.

One of the officers suffered a graze wound from the exchange of gunfire. He was treated for a minor injury but was not transported to a hospital.

“We take these incidents seriously and understand transparency is key,” SPD stated in its police blotter. “This is SPD’s first officer-involved shooting in eight months and it is the first officer-involved shooting ending with a death in 23 months. Any time there is a loss of life, it is devastating to our community.”

SPD reported since 2019, Internet Crimes Against Children CyberTips in Washington state have risen 250%. Internet Crimes Against Children also stated child enticement cases in Washington increased by 76% in 2023 compared to 2022.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported similar findings, citing in 2023 it received 36,210,368 reports of suspected child sexual exploitation, 23% more than in 2021.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

SPD releases bodycam footage of April 17 officer-involved shooting