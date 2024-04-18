A man suspected of committing crimes against children was killed by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) inside the DoubleTree Hotel in Tukwila Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m.

SPD said the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce was conducting an operation inside the hotel when gunfire broke out. According to Seattle Deputy Chief Eric Barden, officers were trying to arrest a man suspected of committing crimes against children when the suspect took out a gun.

More crime: Teen turns himself in after deadly Renton shooting

One officer suffered a minor “graze wound,” but was not seriously hurt and avoided a trip to the hospital after being treated on the scene. Officers fired and the suspect died at the scene.

“When the officers were attempting to arrest him, officers went hands-on, a struggle ensued, two officers fired rounds and hit the suspect,” Barden explained.

It is not clear if the suspect ever fired his weapon. Some hotel guests told KIRO 7 they heard the shots and ran for their lives.

The Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting, per SPD protocol.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.