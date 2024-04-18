Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Seattle police kill man suspected of committing crimes against children, officer injured

Apr 17, 2024, 5:58 PM | Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 6:02 am

SPD crimes against children...

An SPD vehicle. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man suspected of committing crimes against children was killed by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) inside the DoubleTree Hotel in Tukwila Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m.

SPD said the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce was conducting an operation inside the hotel when gunfire broke out. According to Seattle Deputy Chief Eric Barden, officers were trying to arrest a man suspected of committing crimes against children when the suspect took out a gun.

More crime: Teen turns himself in after deadly Renton shooting

One officer suffered a minor “graze wound,” but was not seriously hurt and avoided a trip to the hospital after being treated on the scene. Officers fired and the suspect died at the scene.

“When the officers were attempting to arrest him, officers went hands-on, a struggle ensued, two officers fired rounds and hit the suspect,” Barden explained.

It is not clear if the suspect ever fired his weapon. Some hotel guests told KIRO 7 they heard the shots and ran for their lives.

The Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting, per SPD protocol.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Doolittle Raider...

Feliks Banel

Remembering Enumclaw’s Doolittle Raider Edward Saylor

Edward Saylor volunteered to be a flight engineer on the dangerous "Doolittle Raid" mission 75 years ago.

2 hours ago

discolored water tacoma...

Frank Sumrall

Two months of discolored water at Tacoma school lead to frustrated faculty and parents

Birney Elementary School in Tacoma has been dealing with brown, discolored water since February, with teachers and parents demanding answers.

2 hours ago

UW rape...

Frank Sumrall

UW football player faces arraignment after charged with raping two women

18-year-old UW running back Tylin "Tybo" Rogers has been charged with one count of second-degree rape and another count of third-degree rape.

3 hours ago

Photo: In this Dec. 27, 2012, file photo, a variety of military-style semi-automatic rifles obtaine...

James Lynch

State commissioner to decide on high-capacity magazine ban

The Washington State Commissioner held a hearing on whether the ban on high-capacity magazines should be lifted while the full court considers the matter.

14 hours ago

Image: A man got beaten and robbed in broad daylight in Seattle at Cal Anderson Park on Sunday, Apr...

Bill Kaczaraba

Video of man getting knocked out, robbed in Seattle goes viral; Gee and Ursula respond

A disturbing video has gone viral of a man getting knocked out and robbed by a small group of people on Capitol Hill Sunday.

18 hours ago

The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exc...

Heather Bosch

Whistleblower: Boeing involved in ‘criminal cover-up’

A Boeing whistleblower testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee claiming the company is involved in a "criminal cover-up."

18 hours ago

Seattle police kill man suspected of committing crimes against children, officer injured