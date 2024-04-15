Close
Teen turns himself in after deadly Renton shooting

Apr 14, 2024, 6:51 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm

A Renton Police Department vehicle (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Renton police were sent to reports of a shooting after a 16-year-old called in saying he shot someone.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), the shooting happened on Camas Avenue Northeast around 4 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

More crime: Woman, 83, killed, 2 more injured in crash on SR 525 involving kidnapping suspect

The 16-year-old is currently in custody.

On Sunday, RPD reported that the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, as the 15-year-old has died. The 16-year-old is expected to have his first court appearance Monday.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

Teen turns himself in after deadly Renton shooting