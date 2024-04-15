Teen turns himself in after deadly Renton shooting

Renton police were sent to reports of a shooting after a 16-year-old called in saying he shot someone.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), the shooting happened on Camas Avenue Northeast around 4 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The 16-year-old is currently in custody.

On Sunday, RPD reported that the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, as the 15-year-old has died. The 16-year-old is expected to have his first court appearance Monday.

