Teen turns himself in after deadly Renton shooting
Apr 14, 2024, 6:51 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm
(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)
Renton police were sent to reports of a shooting after a 16-year-old called in saying he shot someone.
According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), the shooting happened on Camas Avenue Northeast around 4 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.
More crime: Woman, 83, killed, 2 more injured in crash on SR 525 involving kidnapping suspect
The 16-year-old is currently in custody.
On Sunday, RPD reported that the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, as the 15-year-old has died. The 16-year-old is expected to have his first court appearance Monday.
Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.