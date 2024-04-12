One person was killed and two more were injured after a suspected kidnapping led to a vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday night around 8 p.m. on State Route 525 (SR 525) near the 148th Street overpass.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the driver of a 2005 GMC Sierra was a 37-year-old man from Kenmore. Troopers say he drove into the northbound lanes of SR 525 and then slammed into the driver of a GMC Yukon SUV. The suspect’s car rolled over, caught fire and came to rest on top of the barrier between the north and south lanes.

The head-on crash sent the suspect’s vehicle rolling before it caught on fire. The driver of the SUV, an 83-year-old woman from Lynnwood, was killed in the crash.

Both the driver and passenger in the suspect’s SUV were injured in the incident. The driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center sand the passenger was taken to Providence Medical Center. The driver is set to be arrested after he’s released.

KIRO Newsradio received confirmation from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning that deputies located the suspect’s vehicle in Everett and pursued the suspect they connected to domestic violence and the abduction of a 34-year-old female victim who was inside the suspect’s vehicle. When the suspect drove the vehicle the wrong way on SR 525, deputies ended the pursuit. The crash occurred after the pursuit was stopped. The WSP will lead the investigation going forward.

The suspect may be charged with vehicular assault, domestic violence, DUI and second-degree murder.

Troopers closed the highway for hours while they investigated.

MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio are not naming the people involved in the crash at this time.

