2-year-old in Federal Way dies from gunshot injuries

Federal Way Police (FWPD) reported a 2-year-old that was shot next to an IHOP in Federal Way on Thursday has died.

Police responded to Southwest Campus Drive at approximately 10 a.m. after witnesses reported a shooting. Police stated the child was caught in the crossfire, as a relative of the child and another person were shooting at each other in the parking lot.

The child went to St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound, and was subsequently transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to FWPD, where the 2-year-old later died.

“Our detectives are working tirelessly to identify suspects and we are committed to pursuing justice for the victim and the family,” FWPD said, according to KIRO Newsradio.

Police said this was not a random shooting.

Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the shooting. Officers are still looking for the suspect.

If anyone has any information related to the shooting, call the Federal Way Police Department at (253) 835-2121.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest