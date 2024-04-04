Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Tukwila police detain 4 after knife fight breaks out near elementary school

Apr 3, 2024, 7:18 PM | Updated: 11:08 pm

Photo: Tukwila Police Department vehicle....

Tukwila Police Department vehicle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tukwila police officers detained four people after a knife fight broke out around half a mile from Cascadia View Elementary School Tuesday.

According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers got reports of a fight around 9 p.m. The caller said one of the men had a knife and the other was “bloody.”

When officers arrived at South 140th Street, they encountered a “large hostile crowd,” according to TPD. They also saw several people running away from the fight.

More local crime: Mother appears in court as documents state Everett boy, 4, was stabbed repeatedly

Police found one of the men who was involved and tried to take him to the ground. The man allegedly struggled with officers. But law enforcement eventually detained him. The other people involved ran off.

Because of the size and rowdiness of the crowd, Tukwila officers had to call for backup. SeaTac and Des Moines officers arrived and worked to contain the crowd while Tukwila officers investigated.

The King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Guardian One also responded and assisted officers search for the other people who had run off.

Crime blotter: Kirkland police arrest alleged burglars who targeted Indian Americans, South Asians

TPD said officers were finally able to detain four people connected to the fight. One man was booked for assault and harassment. Another man was placed in custody for a misdemeanor warrant out of SeaTac. However, because he was injured from the fight, he needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

“A big thank you to SeaTac PD, Des Moines PD and Guardian One for assisting our officers during this incident,” wrote TPD in a news release.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washingt...

Julia Dallas

Washington man gets 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol riot actions

A man from Washington was sentenced to prison Wednesday for his involvement in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot in 2021.

4 hours ago

Photo: Janet Garcia appeared via video link from the Snohomish County Jail. She is accused of killi...

James Lynch

Mother appears in court as documents state Everett boy, 4, was stabbed repeatedly

Janet Garcia, 27, appeared a Snohomish County court Monday in connection to the death of an Everett boy, her 4-year-old son.

2 days ago

Photo: The scene after a deadly car crash in Renton....

Julia Dallas

Teen accused of killing mother, 3 children in Renton crash pleads not guilty

Chase Daniel Jones is accused of driving his Audi at 112 mph, running a red light and crashing into Andrea Hudson's van on March 19.

2 days ago

Photo: Police recovered stolen items, over $17,000 in cash and several designer bags in Kirkland ar...

Julia Dallas

Kirkland police arrest alleged burglars who targeted Indian Americans, South Asians

The investigation was sparked when members of the Eastside Indian American and South Asian communities brought their concerns to police.

5 days ago

Photo: Sharon Lee, Melissa's mother, stands next to Sheriff Fortney on Wednesday after there was a ...

Julia Dallas

Family says teen can ‘rest in peace’ after Bothell man convicted of 1993 murder

The family of Melissa Lee can rest knowing her killer is behind bars. Lee, who was 15 in 1993, was murdered by Alan Dean, who was 35.

5 days ago

belltown hellcat social media...

Frank Sumrall

Infamous ‘Belltown Hellcat’ social media influencer charged with reckless driving

The social media influencer has been accused of driving 107 miles per hour through Belltown in a Dodge Hellcat.

6 days ago

Tukwila police detain 4 after knife fight breaks out near elementary school