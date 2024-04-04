Tukwila police officers detained four people after a knife fight broke out around half a mile from Cascadia View Elementary School Tuesday.

According to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD), officers got reports of a fight around 9 p.m. The caller said one of the men had a knife and the other was “bloody.”

When officers arrived at South 140th Street, they encountered a “large hostile crowd,” according to TPD. They also saw several people running away from the fight.

More local crime: Mother appears in court as documents state Everett boy, 4, was stabbed repeatedly

Police found one of the men who was involved and tried to take him to the ground. The man allegedly struggled with officers. But law enforcement eventually detained him. The other people involved ran off.

Because of the size and rowdiness of the crowd, Tukwila officers had to call for backup. SeaTac and Des Moines officers arrived and worked to contain the crowd while Tukwila officers investigated.

The King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Guardian One also responded and assisted officers search for the other people who had run off.

Crime blotter: Kirkland police arrest alleged burglars who targeted Indian Americans, South Asians

TPD said officers were finally able to detain four people connected to the fight. One man was booked for assault and harassment. Another man was placed in custody for a misdemeanor warrant out of SeaTac. However, because he was injured from the fight, he needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

“A big thank you to SeaTac PD, Des Moines PD and Guardian One for assisting our officers during this incident,” wrote TPD in a news release.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.