After a two-month-long investigation, Kirkland police caught five alleged burglars on Sunday who targeted Indian American and South Asian communities.

The five men are accused of orchestrating 17 burglaries in Kirkland and the surrounding areas, according to a news release from the Kirkland Police Department (KPD) on Thursday.

Kirkland police start investigation after concerns from community

The investigation was sparked in February when members of the Eastside Indian American and South Asian communities brought their concerns to law enforcement. Residents said there had been an uptick in racially-motivated burglaries impacting them. Data from Kirkland crime analysts confirmed a possible uptick in targeted burglaries.

Later that month, surveillance cameras and eyewitnesses captured photos of the men and the license plate of a rental car they were using.

KPD said one of the men was from Palmdale, California, and had a lengthy criminal history as a convicted felon. Investigators found out the man traveled frequently between California and Washinton, using short-term rental properties to move around.

The group also rented cars and allegedly swapped out license plates with stolen ones. The evidence led police to a short-term rental in Redmond.

On Sunday, a team searched the home and arrested the five adult men, who were all from Southern California. Police charged them with burglaries in Kirkland, King County and Snohomish County.

Equipment, believed to be used for countersurveillance and tricking home security features, was found in the rental. Police also recovered stolen items, over $17,000 in cash and several designer bags.

“This is an impactful and successful outcome for our community,” said Kirkland Police Chief Cherie Harris. “Thank you to our community members for trusting law enforcement with your story and for all our community members’ assistance along the way. And I also want to send a big thank you to the Lynnwood, Bothell and Bellevue Police Departments for their critical assistance and collaboration in this multi-jurisdictional investigation.”

The men were booked into King County Jail.

Case similar to past racially motivated burglaries, home invasions

However, the case sounds eerily similar to one last year. In June 2023, three suspects were arrested for over 200 burglaries across Western Washington. The first 20 targeted the homes of Asian Americans in Snohomish County, as reported by KIRO 7.

Those suspects were booked into King County Jail.

There were also two arrests last month where the alleged home invasion robbers targeted people of Asian descent.

Another series of targeted robberies happened in 2022. A Sultan man, who is Asian American and Pacific Islander, was charged with a hate crime and multiple robberies. Police said he targeted several Asian-owned spas in the Puget Sound area.

Court documents said Tevaga chose the spas because “based on his perception that the race of (the) parlors’ owner suggested they would be engaged in illegal activity, thus unlikely to report his crimes to law enforcement.”

AP cites uptick in Asian, Pacific Islander hate crimes

Asian and Pacific Islander hate crimes appear to be a rising trend, as reported by The Associated Press (AP).

A 2023 poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 15% of Asian American and Pacific Islanders say they have been the victim of a hate crime. And 51% believe racism is an “extremely” or “very serious” problem in the U.S.

