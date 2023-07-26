Kia drove into Seattle Nordstrom, shot window during attempted robbery

Just one day after the Seattle City Council held a meeting discussing retail theft, would-be thieves targeted the downtown Nordstrom store.

The attempted break-in happened before 4 a.m. Wednesday when a Kia drove into the front of the Nordstrom store on 5th Avenue and Pine Street.

The Kia was unable to get through, which led to someone shooting multiple rounds through the glass.

Photos and video show damage to the building outside of the Chanel boutique. At least seven bullet holes could also be seen in the window of the store.

Nothing was stolen and no injuries were reported, according to Seattle Police Department (SPD), though there was significant property damage, mostly on the glass window, which is being replaced.

“Early Wednesday morning, a group of individuals attempted to enter our store unsuccessfully,” a spokesperson from Nordstrom said. “Thankfully, no customers were in the store at the time of the incident and our employees are safe and accounted for. We are working with the Seattle police department in their ongoing investigation of the incident.”

According to a city audit, Seattle police officers spent more than 18,000 hours responding to retail stores last year. No arrests have been made.

Sam Campbell contributed to this report