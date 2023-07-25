Close
Two teens arrested for human trafficking in Seattle

Jul 25, 2023

Seattle Police (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male for human trafficking after a report of a woman being held captive in the Mt. Baker neighborhood Thursday night.

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male for human trafficking after a report of a woman being held captive in the Mt. Baker neighborhood Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a father who stated his 18-year-old daughter was being held against her will in the 2500 block of 29th Avenue South.

According to SPD, the daughter came to Seattle for MLB All-Star Week, and once she arrived, communication became increasingly difficult. Shortly before the father called 911, his daughter said she could not leave, shared her location, and abruptly disconnected.

Officers responded to the address, located the victim, and detained the two male suspects. Officers interviewed the victim and then served a search warrant on the suspect’s room and vehicle.

Police recovered a firearm and a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills. Both suspects are legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest both suspects for investigation of promotion of prostitution, unlawful possession of a firearm, and violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substances Act.

The adult suspect was booked into King County Jail. The juvenile suspect was booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

