LOCAL NEWS

Taylor Swift fans not so 'delicate': Swifties out shake the Beast Quake

Jul 28, 2023, 8:04 AM

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 20...

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

(Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Last weekend, Swifties from around Pacific Northwest came to Lumen Field for two nights of Taylor Swift, and they may have made more noise and shook the earth than the 12s when Marshawn Lynch rushed for 67 yards and broke nine tackles for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011.

In fact, the Taylor Swift shows registered some seismic activity, and a local expert compared it to the thunderous cheer in 2011.

And while the Taylor Swift shows did register a larger number on the seismograph, they had the pleasure of being on the floor during the concert, compared to all the Seahawks fans that were just in the stands.

Fans trying to “Shake It Off” were also jumping in unison, something the 12s was not doing, as well.

But the winner is clear, there’s a new Beast Mode in Seattle, and her name is Taylor Swift.

