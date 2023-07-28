Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Torchlight Parade returns Saturday with festival, earlier start

Jul 28, 2023, 10:51 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Seafair festivities are back with the 74th Torchlight Parade returning to Seattle on Saturday.

It’s a long-standing tradition near and dear to the Pacific Northwest and this year, things will be a bit different.

This year, the parade kicks off at 3 p.m. and there’s a festival at Westlake Park at 1 p.m.

Organizers said they want to offer families more and that’s why there will be a festival prior to the parade.

“We wanted to include some entertainment and food so people wanted to come down to Westlake Park at 1 p.m. We have our Torchlight Parade Festival starting there at 1 p.m. with a parade kicking off at 3 p.m.,” said Seafair Marketing Director, Lauren Carter.

The route is the same, with the parade starting at Seattle Center, then making its way down Fourth Avenue to South Washington Street.

Seafair organizers say the parade will be better than ever, with more than 100 entries participating, from clowns and the legendary Seafair Pirates to drill teams, dragon dancers and equestrian units.

“I don’t want to say it’s back, but it’s better. I think that people are excited people want to get out. What we’ve seen from our Amazon Seafair Fourth of July and then what we’re seeing with ticket sales now, it just seems like people are ready to get out and have fun this summer,” said Carter.

This year, floats will be staged at Pier 91 from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday. During that hour, you can get behind-the-scenes peeks at the floats before they appear in the main event.

KIRO 7′s coverage of the Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade begins Saturday at 3 p.m.

You can watch it live on KIRO 7 or streaming on the KIRO 7 apps for your phone or smart TV.

For more information, visit https://www.kiro7.com/seafair/ or https://www.seafair.org/tlp.

Local News

Aaron Marshall...

Bill Kaczaraba

Council candidate Aaron Marshall offers new thoughts on public safety

"We have become so desensitized, where violence, crime, homelessness, addiction, mental illness gets talked about every single day," Marshall said.

14 hours ago

kent homicide...

Frank Sumrall

Homicides in Kent close to double compared to year with 5 months to go

"I can speak absolutely with all confidence that a major driver for violent crime in our city is drugs," Padilla said. "Drug usage, drug trafficking."

14 hours ago

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Frank Sumrall

Renton Police: Missing 15-year-old from Tukwila found safe

She was last spotted last Friday at the Jackson gas station off of Interurban Avenue near I-5 in Tukwila.

14 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 20...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Taylor Swift fans not so ‘delicate’: Swifties out shake the Beast Quake

Swifties from around Pacific Northwest came to Lumen Field for two nights of Taylor Swift, and they may have made more noise and shook the earth

14 hours ago

Seattle encampments...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mayor Harrell orders Seattle’s I-5 homeless camp cleared after explosion

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has ordered another homeless camp to be cleared out. This one is between I-5 and Harborview Medical Center near downtown.

14 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

Seattle police union suspects ‘sick out’ cause of staffing issue during busy weekend

The leader of Seattle’s police union suspects a ‘sick out’ could be the cause of severe staffing shortages Saturday night.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Torchlight Parade returns Saturday with festival, earlier start