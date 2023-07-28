Lard Butt 1K (0.62 mile) returns to Seattle, dedicated to below-average athletes

Seattle’s annual Lard Butt 1K is set for Saturday, August 5, at Magnuson Park. Lard Butt is “dedicated to below-average athletes and weekend warriors.”

Lard Butt is also a lifestyle and apparel company committed to the same cause.

“There are countless running and other events for elite athletes, so we started the Lard Butt 1K years ago to provide an authentic and fun home for the rest of us,” said Mark Peterson, Lard Butt co-founder.

Instead of traditional water stations during the (0.62-mile run), the Lard Butt 1K features donut stations every 250 meters and hosts a well-stocked beer garden before and after the 1K itself. Along with a canned-food drive (benefitting the University District Food Bank), there will be a “Spirit of Lard Butt” costume party, an on-site soundtrack, and numerous other surprises.

Interested parties can sign up and learn more at Lardbutt’s website.

On top of being fun for those who are in shape and do not take themselves too seriously, the Lard Butt 1K is a confidence-builder for those not up to doing 5 or 10K events.

The walk/run/waddle starts at 9:30 a.m. on August 5, with day-of registration opening at 8 a.m. and the Beer Garden opening at 8:30.

Advance Registration is $35 covering event entry, a Lard Butt 1K Tee-Shirt, limitless donuts, one beer or mimosa for those 21 and over, along with other on-site surprises.

Day-of registration costs increase to $40.

There are four ways to attack the flat one-kilometer course:

Show-off Wave: For those with the audacity to run (expect heckling from race marshals and spectators)

Legends Wave: For those 250 pounds and heavier

Waddlers Wave: For the rest of us

Free Kids Dash: For those ten and younger

Organizers encourage each participant to bring at least two canned food items to the event, such as canned vegetables, fruits, and soups – all going to those in need, through the University District Food Bank.