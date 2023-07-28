Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Lard Butt 1K (0.62 mile) returns to Seattle, dedicated to below-average athletes

Jul 28, 2023, 3:18 PM

Lard Butt...

Now there's a race for the rest of us. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle’s annual Lard Butt 1K is set for Saturday, August 5, at Magnuson Park. Lard Butt is “dedicated to below-average athletes and weekend warriors.”

Lard Butt is also a lifestyle and apparel company committed to the same cause.

“There are countless running and other events for elite athletes, so we started the Lard Butt 1K years ago to provide an authentic and fun home for the rest of us,” said Mark Peterson, Lard Butt co-founder.

Instead of traditional water stations during the (0.62-mile run), the Lard Butt 1K features donut stations every 250 meters and hosts a well-stocked beer garden before and after the 1K itself.  Along with a canned-food drive (benefitting the University District Food Bank), there will be a “Spirit of Lard Butt” costume party, an on-site soundtrack, and numerous other surprises.

Interested parties can sign up and learn more at Lardbutt’s website.

On top of being fun for those who are in shape and do not take themselves too seriously, the Lard Butt 1K is a confidence-builder for those not up to doing 5 or 10K events.

Taylor Swift fans not so ‘delicate’: Swifties out shake the Beast Quake

The walk/run/waddle starts at 9:30 a.m. on August 5, with day-of registration opening at 8 a.m. and the Beer Garden opening at 8:30.

Advance Registration is $35 covering event entry, a Lard Butt 1K Tee-Shirt, limitless donuts, one beer or mimosa for those 21 and over, along with other on-site surprises.

Day-of registration costs increase to $40.

There are four ways to attack the flat one-kilometer course:

  • Show-off Wave:  For those with the audacity to run (expect heckling from race marshals and spectators)
  • Legends Wave: For those 250 pounds and heavier
  • Waddlers Wave: For the rest of us
  • Free Kids Dash: For those ten and younger

Organizers encourage each participant to bring at least two canned food items to the event, such as canned vegetables, fruits, and soups – all going to those in need, through the University District Food Bank.

Local News

survivng summer...

Micki Gamez

Gamez: Drive safe and survive the summer on Washington highways

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission and law enforcement agencies want you to #ArriveAlive this summer.

15 hours ago

Aaron Marshall...

Bill Kaczaraba

Council candidate Aaron Marshall offers new thoughts on public safety

"We have become so desensitized, where violence, crime, homelessness, addiction, mental illness gets talked about every single day," Marshall said.

15 hours ago

kent homicide...

Frank Sumrall

Homicides in Kent close to double compared to year with 5 months to go

"I can speak absolutely with all confidence that a major driver for violent crime in our city is drugs," Padilla said. "Drug usage, drug trafficking."

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Torchlight Parade returns Saturday with festival, earlier start

Seafair festivities are back with the 74th Torchlight Parade returning to Seattle on Saturday.

15 hours ago

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Frank Sumrall

Renton Police: Missing 15-year-old from Tukwila found safe

She was last spotted last Friday at the Jackson gas station off of Interurban Avenue near I-5 in Tukwila.

15 hours ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 20...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Taylor Swift fans not so ‘delicate’: Swifties out shake the Beast Quake

Swifties from around Pacific Northwest came to Lumen Field for two nights of Taylor Swift, and they may have made more noise and shook the earth

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Lard Butt 1K (0.62 mile) returns to Seattle, dedicated to below-average athletes