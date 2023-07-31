Man dead after getting hit by Seattle Monorail while spray-painting graffiti

Police are investigating after the Seattle Center Monorail hit and killed a man Sunday night after he was seen spray-painting graffiti on an adjacent building.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Denny Way when officers started to receive reports of an unresponsive man.

The monorail runs above the street between Westlake Center and Seattle Center.

Seattle Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police say video footage of the scene showed the man spray-painting a building close to the track before being hit.

Detectives and the King County Medical Examiner arrived on the scene to investigate the incident.