Lewis, Kettle primed for Seattle City Council District 7 race

Incumbent Andrew Lewis and Robert Kettle are likely to advance to the ballot this November for the Seattle City Council’s District 7 race, garnering 41% and 33% of the vote, respectively.

Lewis maintained the most votes (4,894) despite a significant push to remove him from the city council after being the deciding vote to not pass a drug possession ordinance. Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky, received 14% of the votes, while Seattle police officer Aaron Marshall received 7%.

Below is a list of all the candidates that were running for the District 7 seat.

Lewis is the incumbent candidate for the position, as representative for district 7 on the Seattle City Council.

“As the parent of a six-month-old, I’m more determined than ever to build a Seattle we can be proud to pass on to the next generation. In my first term, I brought together unlikely coalitions to deliver results, and I’ll continue that work if re-elected,” Lewis said in his candidate statement.

He is endorsed by Primila Jayapal, 36th legislative district democrats, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, County Executive Dow Constantine, and The Stranger. He also lists Downtown Seattle Association CEO Jon Scholes as an endorsement, but Scholes confirmed to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH that he hadn’t endorsed Lewis.

Kettle is a former Naval Intelligence officer and is a stay-at-home dad.

“I’m running for Seattle City Council because I’m concerned about the Council’s inaction and failure on the most important issues facing our community. I’ll help lead our city to meet the challenges we face on public safety, public health, and homelessness. Seattle can feel like a thriving, vibrant community again,” he said in his candidate statement.

He is endorsed by The Seattle Times.

Sagan is the owner of a local small business, Piroshky Piroshky.

“We urgently need change at City Hall. It’s critical to act now and get Seattle back on the right track. As an immigrant, a small business owner, and a mom — not a politician — I understand the urgency to address the failures we’ve witnessed. The blatant dismissal of businesses, the ignorance and arrogance at City Hall, and the turning a blind eye to our safety,” Sagan said in her candidate statement.

She does not have any listed endorsements.

Marshall currently works as a Seattle Police Officer.

“I have lived in Seattle for over 20 years. This is my home — I refuse to give up on this city regardless of how bruised and battered we are. Seattle is in Crisis and needs direction. I am an Independent voice for common sense change. I am neither Republican nor Democrat. I represent the majority who have been without a voice for too long,” Marshall said in his candidate statement.

Marshall does not have any listed endorsements.

Kerner is running for Seattle City Council for a second time and currently works as a small business owner and licensed private investigator.

“I have spent 25 years living in the City of Seattle. I am a solution-oriented problem solver that is both able and capable of delivering results fast. As a resident of the Downtown Corridor, I have seen first-hand the escalation of violent crime, drug use, mental health crises, accumulation of waste, and camping in public spaces,” Kerner said in her candidate statement.

She does not have any listed endorsements.

Sowders is currently a software engineer at Amazon.

“I am running to build a lot of housing. The cost of living is high and increasing, and must be addressed by all means possible. Building more housing is the highest priority and will improve affordability, reduce inequality and homelessness, help mitigate climate change, create more walkable neighborhoods, and make transit more viable,” Sowers said in his candidate statement.

He does not have any listed endorsements.

